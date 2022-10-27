Salt-N-Pepa to Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

*Salt-N-Pepa will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

Hip-hop pioneers MC Lyte and Roxanne Shanté are set to speak during the Nov. 4 ceremony, which will see the rap group, Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and Deidra “Spinderella” Roper, receiving the 2,738th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Vibe reports. Salt-N-Pepa made history as the first female rap act to go gold, and then platinum.

“This upcoming star ceremony honoring Hip-Hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa will honor the amazing 80s music we all love and so many grew up with!” said Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez in a statement.

“We’re placing these ladies of Hip Hop royalty adjacent to Amoeba Music and right next to the Walk of Fame star of another Queen of Hip Hop, Missy Elliott!” she added.

Missy responded, “What a Blessing to be beside Salt & Pepa who inspired me to Rap! My sisters for over 2 Decades! & they took a lot of Criticism coming in this game to make the female emcees after them walk through the door a lot easier,” she tweeted. “Thank you S&P RESPECT.”

Meanwhile, last year, Spinderella said her relationship with her former group is over unless they apologized to her for leaving her out of the production of the Lifetime biopic about Salt-N-Pepa

In a series of posts to her Twitter account, Spinderella said she was disappointed to learn that “a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production all the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group’s story and success.”

She also noted that it was vital for her to share her truth publicly because, “too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives.”

Roper told Billboard in 2021 that the only way she was willing to reunite with Salt and Pepa is if the pair “offer an apology to me.”

“When you have a legacy, you want to make sure that would outweigh this stuff. So I’m not, you know, I’m not closed off to that, but I will be respected. I will be treated fairly. … I will never be in a group that does not want to be with me,” she explained.

It remains unclear if Spinderella will attend the Walk of Fame ceremony.