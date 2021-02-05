DJ Spinderella Says Salt-N-Pepa Reunion Unlikey Unless ‘They Offer an Apology’

*Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper says her relationship with her former group Salt-N-Pepa is over unless they apologize to her.

We previously reported on the hard feelings between Salt-N-Pepa and their former DJ. Well, following the premiere of Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa biopic, Spin took to social media to note how she feels disrespected for being left out of the production.

In a series of posts to her Twitter account, she said she’s disappointed to learn that “a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production all the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group’s story and success.”

She also noted that it was vital for her to share her truth publicly because, “too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives.”

Salt-N-Pepa‘s Cheryl James and Sandra Denton spoke to Billboard in December about a reunion with DJ Spinderella, with James noting that “time heals all wounds.”

But the DJ said recently that “the relationship is over,” Roper told Billboard in a new interview, adding that the only way a reunion is possible is if James and Denton “offer an apology to me.”

“When you have a legacy, you want to make sure that would outweigh this stuff. So I’m not, you know, I’m not closed off to that, but I will be respected. I will be treated fairly. … I will never be in a group that does not want to be with me,” she explained.

Roper also noted that there are “still some remnants” of the ongoing legal issue related to the hundreds of thousands in royalties she claims she is owed.

Elsewhere in the Billboard interview, the DJ shared what she believes is Salt-N-Pepa’s legacy: “It’s always what it’s been: to uplift women.”

“How are we going to uplift women if we can’t uplift each other?” she adds. “How does that make me feel, that you make me feel that I’m not needed. … That’s not uplifting.”