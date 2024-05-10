Nigerian Superstar Tems Sets Debut Album Release and 2024 World Tour Dates | VIDEO

*Chart-topping Nigerian chanteuse, lyric weaver, and musical architect Tems announces her inaugural voyage into the global concert arena with the “Born in the Wild World Tour,” celebrating her eclectic debut album slated for a June 7 reveal.
Garnering both a Grammy and an Oscar nomination, Tems is set to grace the stage in London with her melodious rhapsodies starting June 12, at the renowned Eventim Apollo.
Her musical odyssey promises to enchant audiences through Europe’s crème de la crème venues, with performances set to unfold across the tapestry of France, Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands.
The sonic spectacle will cross the ocean to North America, kicking off in Miami’s lauded Fillmore Miami Beach on August 22, before winding its way through cities like Boston at the Agganis Arena, Los Angeles at the iconic Greek Theatre, and New York’s legendary Radio City Music Hall. The crescendo of her tour will echo through Africa and reach its final note down under at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on November 15.
See the complete tour routing below.
|6/12/2024
|London, UK
|Eventim Apollo
|6/15/2024
|Paris, FR
|L’Olympia
|7/4/2024
|Oslo, NO
|Sentrum Scene
|7/8/2024
|Berlin, GER
|Tempodrom
|7/10/2024
|Cologne, GER
|Carlswerk Victoria
|7/12/2024
|Amsterdam, NL
|Paradiso
|7/16/2024
|Montreux, CH
|**Montreux Casino** already on sale
|8/22/2024
|Miami Beach, FL
|The Fillmore Miami Beach
|8/24/2024
|Orlando, FL
|Hard Rock Cafe
|8/26/2024
|Dallas, TX
|Gilley’s – South Side Ballroom
|8/28/2024
|Houston, TX
|713 Music Hall
|8/30/2024
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|9/1/2024
|Washington, DC
|The Anthem
|9/3/2024
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Met Philadelphia
|9/5/2024
|New York, NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|9/7/2024
|Toronto, ON
|HISTORY
|9/11/2024
|Boston, MA
|Agganis Arena
|9/13/2024
|Montréal, QC
|L’Olympia
|9/15/2024
|Chicago, IL
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|9/17/2024
|Denver, CO
|The Mission Ballroom
|9/22/2024
|Vancouver, BC
|Queen Elizabeth Theatre
|9/25/2024
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|9/27/2024
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|9/29/2024
|Las Vegas, NV
|The Theater at Virgin Hotels
|10/1/2024
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Greek Theatre
|11/9/2024
|Melbourne, VIC
|Margaret Court Arena
|11/12/2024
|Brisbane, QLD
|Fortitude Music Hall
|11/15/2024
|Sydney, NSW
|The Hordern Pavilion
Aspiring attendees will have the chance to secure their tickets as sales commence globally on May 17 at 10 a.m. sharp, with North American fans being treated to an artist presale opportunity on May 14 at 10:00 a.m.
Adorning her social media channels, Tems revealed her debut album’s haunting yet captivating cover art, a portrayal of her silhouette against a nebulous tableau, and penned an evocative note:
“This is my most special moment. Into this canvas, I’ve poured every ounce of my being. Immense gratitude to everyone who’s joined me on this journey. ‘Born in The Wild’—be ready to embrace the wild side of my dreams on June 7th.”
This is my most special moment. Everything I have I put into this. Thank you all so much for believing in me.
BORN IN THE WILD. JUNE 7th 🕊️✨🌍 pic.twitter.com/ZCBXYDn4M9
— TEMS (@temsbaby) May 10, 2024
MORE NEWS ON EURWEB. COM: Female Rappers Headline National Concert for the First Time
We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!