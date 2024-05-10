Nigerian Superstar Tems Sets Debut Album Release and 2024 World Tour Dates | VIDEO

*Chart-topping Nigerian chanteuse, lyric weaver, and musical architect Tems announces her inaugural voyage into the global concert arena with the “Born in the Wild World Tour,” celebrating her eclectic debut album slated for a June 7 reveal.

Garnering both a Grammy and an Oscar nomination, Tems is set to grace the stage in London with her melodious rhapsodies starting June 12, at the renowned Eventim Apollo.

Her musical odyssey promises to enchant audiences through Europe’s crème de la crème venues, with performances set to unfold across the tapestry of France, Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The sonic spectacle will cross the ocean to North America, kicking off in Miami’s lauded Fillmore Miami Beach on August 22, before winding its way through cities like Boston at the Agganis Arena, Los Angeles at the iconic Greek Theatre, and New York’s legendary Radio City Music Hall. The crescendo of her tour will echo through Africa and reach its final note down under at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on November 15.

See the complete tour routing below.

6/12/2024 London, UK Eventim Apollo 6/15/2024 Paris, FR L’Olympia 7/4/2024 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene 7/8/2024 Berlin, GER Tempodrom 7/10/2024 Cologne, GER Carlswerk Victoria 7/12/2024 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso 7/16/2024 Montreux, CH **Montreux Casino** already on sale 8/22/2024 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach 8/24/2024 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Cafe 8/26/2024 Dallas, TX Gilley’s – South Side Ballroom 8/28/2024 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall 8/30/2024 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy 9/1/2024 Washington, DC The Anthem 9/3/2024 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia 9/5/2024 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall 9/7/2024 Toronto, ON HISTORY 9/11/2024 Boston, MA Agganis Arena 9/13/2024 Montréal, QC L’Olympia 9/15/2024 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom 9/17/2024 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom 9/22/2024 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre 9/25/2024 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo 9/27/2024 San Francisco, CA The Warfield 9/29/2024 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels 10/1/2024 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre 11/9/2024 Melbourne, VIC Margaret Court Arena 11/12/2024 Brisbane, QLD Fortitude Music Hall 11/15/2024 Sydney, NSW The Hordern Pavilion

Aspiring attendees will have the chance to secure their tickets as sales commence globally on May 17 at 10 a.m. sharp, with North American fans being treated to an artist presale opportunity on May 14 at 10:00 a.m.

Adorning her social media channels, Tems revealed her debut album’s haunting yet captivating cover art, a portrayal of her silhouette against a nebulous tableau, and penned an evocative note:

“This is my most special moment. Into this canvas, I’ve poured every ounce of my being. Immense gratitude to everyone who’s joined me on this journey. ‘Born in The Wild’—be ready to embrace the wild side of my dreams on June 7th.”

This is my most special moment. Everything I have I put into this. Thank you all so much for believing in me.

BORN IN THE WILD. JUNE 7th 🕊️✨🌍 pic.twitter.com/ZCBXYDn4M9 — TEMS (@temsbaby) May 10, 2024

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB. COM: Female Rappers Headline National Concert for the First Time