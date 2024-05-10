Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Dominique Morisseau Receive Special Honors at the 2024 Annual Lucille Lortel Awards

*On Sunday, May 5, 2024, the 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, presented recipients with Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway in sixteen categories, with three special honors. Held at the NYU Skirball Center in New York City, the honorary awards were bestowed to Ruben Santiago-Hudson for a Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Phylicia Rashad; Dominique Morisseau, the Playwright’s Sidewalk Inductee was presented by Kamilah Forbes; and Ars Nova, honored for their Outstanding Body of Work with a presentation by award-winning director Anne Kauffman. For a complete list of nominees, honorees, and winners, click here.

The awards ceremony hosted by stars of stage and screen included Rosalind Chao (Atlantic Theater Company’s “What Became of Us”), Jenn Colella (“SUFFS”), Michael Esper (Drama Desk Award nominee, “Appropriate”), Eden Espinosa (Tony Award nominee, “Lempicka”), Nikki M. James (Tony and Lortel Award nominee, “SUFFS”), and BD Wong (Atlantic Theater Company’s “What Became of Us”). The Lucille Lortel Awards were produced by the Off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.

The 2024 award recipients included The Comeuppance for Outstanding Play, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and produced by the Signature Theatre; (pray) for Outstanding Musical, created by nicHi douglas, with music by S T A R R Busby and JJJJJermone Elisa, and produced by Ars Nova and National Black Theatre; Translations for Revival, written by Brian Friel and produced by the Irish Repertory Theatre; All The Devils Are Here – How Shakespeare Invented the Villain for Outstanding Solo Show, written and performed by Patrick Page and produced by Mara Isaacs, Thomas M. Neff, Willette and Manny Klausner, 42nd.Club, and Daryl Roth.

Other awards were handed out to nicHi douglas for Outstanding Director for (pray); Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck for Outstanding Choreographer for Buena Vista Social Club; Gabby Beans for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play for Johan; Eli Gelb for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play for Stereophonic; Natalie Venetia Belcon Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical for Buena Vista Social Club; Kecia Lewis for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical for Hell’s Kitchen; (pray) for Outstanding Ensemble with Ariel Kayla Blackwood, S T A R R Busby, Ashley De La Rosa, Tina Fabrique, Satori Folkes-Stone, Amara Granderson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Ziiomi Louise Law, Aigner Mizzelle, Gayle Turner, Darnell White, and D. Woods; Kate Noll for Outstanding Scenic Design in Wet Brain; Lux Haac for Outstanding Costume Design for Manahatta; Amith Chandrashaker for Outstanding Lighting Design for The Comeuppance; Ryan Rumery for Outstanding Sound Design for Stereophonic; and Nick Hussong for Outstanding Projection Design for Wet Brain.

The Off-Broadway League’s Lortel Awards Producing and Administration Committee (Jeremy Adams, Alana Canty-Samuel, Tisa Chang, Carol Fishman, George Forbes, Kenneth Naanep, Ralph Peña, Catherine Russell, Michael Sag, Jonathan Whitton, Casey York, and Jeffrey Shubart, Chair) and the Lucille Lortel Theatre (George Forbes, Jeffrey Shubart, Nancy Hurvitz, Alana Canty-Samuel, Maura Le Viness, Karla Liriano, and Rascher Alcasid) produce the Lortel Awards Ceremony. Acclaimed writer and director Michael Heitzman directs the Lortel Awards with Terry Berliner as Co-Director. Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, the Lucille Lortel Theatre, in addition to theatre journalists, academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.

