Magic Johnson Reportedly Wants to Buy Part of the Raiders

*Magic Johnson is reportedly in talks to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report from Semafor.

Per the outlet, “Semafor couldn’t learn the price being discussed, but Forbes reported in August that Raiders owner Mark Davis had received an offer from an unnamed investor for a minority stake that valued the team at $6.5 billion.”

Johnson’s Magic Johnson Enterprises currently owns a stake in the Dodgers, as well as Burger King and Starbucks. The retired NBA star has reportedly had an interest in owning a piece of the Raiders for quite some time now. According to reports, he’s been assembling a team of investors for minority ownership of the Raiders. The team is majority owned by the family of the late Al Davis.

Meanwhile, in related news, Johnson has called on Lakers player Russell Westbrook to “take accountability” for the shameful way he started the season.

READ MORE: Magic Johnson on the Importance of Supporting Black Women | Watch

As reported by CBS Sports, during a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Johnson said:

“First, take accountability, that’s No. 1. If I don’t play well, say I don’t play well. When I didn’t perform well in ’84 against the Celtics, I admitted that, I took accountability. I didn’t play well, I was the reason the Lakers lost that series and I had to say to myself, ‘I gotta get better.’ So what did I do? I went out that whole summer and trained hard, got better. Then we played them again in ’85, the next season. Man I was on fire, we won, you didn’t hear [Tragic Johnson] again.”

“Quit trying to fight the media, quit trying to fight the fans and just say, ‘you know what, I didn’t play well, but I’m gonna play better.’ And go out there on the court and perform. That’s how you stop all the things that’s going on, but you can’t try to do it by trying to combat them and trying to be mad at the fans or the media. Because the media has a job. If you’re not playing well, they’re gonna say it. I didn’t mind them taking shots at me in ’84 because I didn’t play well.”

“Russell, we know championship basketball here. We know winning basketball. So listen, just come in, do your job and if you don’t play well, accept that. But say it. And then come back and hopefully play better the next time. Then the fans will respect you for that. They respected me when I said I didn’t play well. You’re the point guard, the ball is in your hands, you’re the floor general. You gotta make better decisions, you gotta make them layups, you gotta hit them shots. And then you gotta play hard.”

WATCH: