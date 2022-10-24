Rep. Cori Bush’s New Memoir Sells About 1000 Copies During First Two Weeks of Release

*Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) discusses her experiences with abortion, sexual assault, police brutality, and her journey to congress in her new memoir, “The Forerunner: A Story of Pain and Perseverance in America.”

“From one of America’s most transformative politicians and activists, a powerful and inspiring memoir that sheds light on a harrowing personal journey and reveals how urgently we need our political leadership to prioritize meeting the needs of our most marginalized communities,” a description of her book reads.

The memoir dropped on Oct. 4 and sold 729 copies during the first week of sales, the New York Post reports, citing NPD BookScan. The following week, 288 copies were sold.

Bush was paid at least $50,000 by the publisher, according to financial disclosure reports. While promoting the book, the congresswoman recently recounted having a forced abortion at age 19.

OTHER NEWS: Amanda Seales Wasn’t Feeling Standup Comedy Anymore – Then She Found Her Spark

“Go and get it. It will knock you out.”

—Whoopi Goldberg, The View Available wherever books are sold including STL spots like- Noir Bookshop:https://t.co/M8tctwWNtK Left Bank Books:https://t.co/J4iNgbB27k Subterranean books:https://t.co/8KGlxc3Hbd +https://t.co/exoIS02as5 pic.twitter.com/TWCUhMuKbV — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 16, 2022

“I thought I was ready. And I went in, and I went through all the steps because … it’s almost like an assembly line,” Bush recalled in an interview on Firing Line, as reported by MSN. “I was helped up onto the table by the nurse. And I lay there. And I started to think, ‘Well, one, I didn’t tell the father, that that was about to happen.’ And I just felt like I needed more time.”

“The nurse just wouldn’t listen to me, and I said, ‘No, I’m not ready.’ And as I’m saying, ‘No,’ they continue[d] to pull the instruments and get everything ready. And [they were] just like, ‘No, calm down,'” Bush added.

Bush is famously known as a member of the “Squad” in Congress, which includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Bush became the representative for Missouri’s 1st US congressional district in 2020, making history as the state’s first Black Congresswoman.

“I’ve known that I would write a book since I was 16,” said Bush in a new interview with Elle. “I write about being given a journal and a pen by my ex-boyfriend’s mother years ago. I started journaling immediately and I actually filled up two journals within the next few years. Then, a few years later decided, ‘Okay, it’s time for me to write the book.’ But I just couldn’t figure out what was supposed to be the heart of the book,” she explained.

“Then running for this seat, so much more happened. The thing is, I would get the criticism. ‘Why are you pushing so hard? Why do you keep driving these same issues? Slow down, you’re doing do too much.’ Or ‘Those things aren’t necessarily the priority. Those are just progressive talking points, Medicare for All and Housing for All, and a livable wage and free college tuition.’ I knew that having that moment in time was so triumphant,” she continued.

“Me, finally winning the race and becoming the first woman to ever hold the seat in my district and become the first Black woman to ever hold this seat in the state and the first nurse in the state, as well as the first activist to fight for Black lives to win the seat, I knew that gave [the book] more heart,” Bush said.