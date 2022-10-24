Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNews
News

Rep. Cori Bush’s New Memoir Sells About 1000 Copies During First Two Weeks of Release

By Ny MaGee
0

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO)
Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) is interviewed on CNN

*Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) discusses her experiences with abortion, sexual assault, police brutality, and her journey to congress in her new memoir, “The Forerunner: A Story of Pain and Perseverance in America.”

“From one of America’s most transformative politicians and activists, a powerful and inspiring memoir that sheds light on a harrowing personal journey and reveals how urgently we need our political leadership to prioritize meeting the needs of our most marginalized communities,” a description of her book reads. 

The memoir dropped on Oct. 4 and sold 729 copies during the first week of sales, the New York Post reports, citing NPD BookScan. The following week, 288 copies were sold. 

Bush was paid at least $50,000 by the publisher, according to financial disclosure reports. While promoting the book, the congresswoman recently recounted having a forced abortion at age 19.

OTHER NEWS: Amanda Seales Wasn’t Feeling Standup Comedy Anymore – Then She Found Her Spark

“I thought I was ready. And I went in, and I went through all the steps because … it’s almost like an assembly line,” Bush recalled in an interview on Firing Line, as reported by MSN. “I was helped up onto the table by the nurse. And I lay there. And I started to think, ‘Well, one, I didn’t tell the father, that that was about to happen.’ And I just felt like I needed more time.”

“The nurse just wouldn’t listen to me, and I said, ‘No, I’m not ready.’ And as I’m saying, ‘No,’ they continue[d] to pull the instruments and get everything ready. And [they were] just like, ‘No, calm down,'” Bush added.

Bush is famously known as a member of the “Squad” in Congress, which includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Bush became the representative for Missouri’s 1st US congressional district in 2020, making history as the state’s first Black Congresswoman.

“I’ve known that I would write a book since I was 16,” said Bush in a new interview with Elle. “I write about being given a journal and a pen by my ex-boyfriend’s mother years ago. I started journaling immediately and I actually filled up two journals within the next few years. Then, a few years later decided, ‘Okay, it’s time for me to write the book.’ But I just couldn’t figure out what was supposed to be the heart of the book,” she explained.

“Then running for this seat, so much more happened. The thing is, I would get the criticism. ‘Why are you pushing so hard? Why do you keep driving these same issues? Slow down, you’re doing do too much.’ Or ‘Those things aren’t necessarily the priority. Those are just progressive talking points, Medicare for All and Housing for All, and a livable wage and free college tuition.’ I knew that having that moment in time was so triumphant,” she continued.

“Me, finally winning the race and becoming the first woman to ever hold the seat in my district and become the first Black woman to ever hold this seat in the state and the first nurse in the state, as well as the first activist to fight for Black lives to win the seat, I knew that gave [the book] more heart,” Bush said.

Previous articleAmanda Seales Wasn’t Feeling Standup Comedy Anymore – Then She Found Her Spark
Next article2016 Video Surfaces of Daycare Worker Scaring Children with Freddie Krueger Mask | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO