‘Partners In Rhyme’ Clip: We Have a Legend in the Building! | Watch

*We have a preview of this week’s all-new episode of ALLBLK’s hilarious comedy-rap sitcom “Partners In Rhyme,” co-created by legendary rapper MC Lyte and acclaimed writer Bentley Kyle Evans (Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show).

ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks, premiered the second season of “Partners In Rhyme” on October 13 — check out the trailer above.

Per press release: Fans were left hanging at the end of season 1, as Luscious T (Precious Way, ABC’s Queens) was faced with a major decision…stay in LA with her aunt, Lana Crawford (MC Lyte), or return home to be with her mother, Shay (Tammi Mac, Games People Play). The sophomore season picks up in the aftermath, resulting in deep personal turns for all the character’s relationships, as they are put to the test. Mekhi (Ron G., Insecure, Key & Peele) finally realizes he cannot ride on his sister, Lana’s, coattails forever and attempts to refocus his own goals. Lana’s relationship with Boston (Wesley Jonathan, Monogamy), undertakes more ups and downs that question where they land as a couple. High-power label executive, Hazel Wilson (Rolonda Watts) returns with more surprises. And with the label’s “cash cow” now in limbo, will she be able to push Lana to begin a new chapter?

Check out a teaser of this week’s episode via the YouTube clip below.

As a female icon in the industry who is transitioning into the television space, Lyte previously explained how “Partners in Rhyme” adds to her legacy.

“Well, I can say, first off, it took me a long time to get here, you know? I look at some of my peers that I entered into the business with. They did sitcoms, and they’ve moved on. And now, here I am embarking upon my first sitcom as the star,” Lyte explained to EURweb’s Ny MaGee during AllBlK’s “Developing and Creating While Black” panel at the TCA presentation last year.

“I’ve, of course, did “Four Year Love” and “Half and Half” with Bentley Bowser who was so kind to just say, “Come on. Let’s go, and I’m gonna make you recurring,” and it was a wonderful time but it was time to do this. And with this show, I get to have fun, one, ‘cause that’s most important. I really like to enjoy what it is that I’m committing myself to do. But more so give the opportunities to so many other people, to other actors, to the writers, to the production folks, to the wardrobe; just to see everyone working in their superpower brings me a lot of joy. And to me, it’s just an extension of being in hip hop,” she continued.

“My main goal is just to inspire, so by whatever means I’m able to do that, I’m satisfied. It adds to the legacy of — once again I try to look at myself as a Renaissance woman. There’s nothing that can stop me if I want to be a photographer one day, and then be an engineer the next, a music supervisor — which I’ve actually done, I spent four years doing not too long ago. For me, it’s just about really creating opportunities for other people. And in that legacy, my thing is to give,” Lyte added.

“So, whatever I’m giving, I get it, then I give it back. So, you know, hip hop sisters, we give away scholarships to young people attending HBCUs. Our partnership is with Dillard University right now. And so I’m just earning money to put kids through school, honestly, part of the legacy,” she said.

