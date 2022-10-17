Candace Owens Says ‘Straight White Males’ Are Oppressed Like Black Americans During Segregation

*Candace Owens believes “straight white males” in modern America are so ostracized that their plight can be compared to the oppression of Black Americans during segregation.

As reported by Mediaiate, Owens’ triggering remarks were made at an event organized by Turning Point USA at Michigan State University. In a clip posted on social media by Jason Campbell, Owens claims straight white men are considered “problematic” in today’s society.

“We’ve now somehow gotten into this society where people are pretending what we’re doing is equality and it’s not,” Owens said. “If we have ever achieved an equality in this country, then you wouldn’t blink if anybody says ‘Asian Lives Matter,’ no one blinks. ‘Black Lives Matter,’ no one blinks. But, ‘White Lives Matter.’ They fell apart. Right?”

“The actual worst thing to be in this society — the one thing I would not want to be is a straight white male. For some reason, that’s considered problematic,” Owens said.

Candace Owens: “The actually worst thing to be in this society — if one thing I would not want to be is a straight white male,” adding “It’s really staggering to think that, once upon a time, that is exactly what the experience was for a Black American” pic.twitter.com/CAAmABpiYc — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 14, 2022

“You have to be something. It’s like, people lie, they’re lying on college applications. They’re like, ‘Okay, I’m white, but I’m also trans.’ And you’re like, ‘What? Why are you pretending?’ Because, ‘I don’t want people to think I’m too normal,’” she added.

“And people, you know, they’re just trying to find something that makes them not White. Right?” Owens continued. “And it’s really staggering to think that once upon a time, that is exactly what the experience was for a Black American.”

She then claimed that the experiences of modern White males are similar to what Black Americans endured during segregation.

“Being a Black American was so problematic that you weren’t going to be allowed into the room. Now you have the exact same thing happening in reverse, and you have liberals trying to convince you that that’s equality,” she said. “It’s not! All lives matter. And that’s including White lives matter, you know?”

Scroll up to listen to her full remarks via the Twitter clip above.