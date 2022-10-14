Candace Owens Denies Working as Kanye’s New Advisor

*Conservative commentator Candace Owens denies acting as Kanye West’s advisor after he allegedly fired his publicist last week.

Ye insiders have allegedly spilled to TMZ that “Candace has been reaching out to people on Kanye’s behalf, working to set up calls, meetings and appearances,” the outlet writes.

We reported previously that Ye and Owens sparked worldwide criticism for wearing matching “White Lives Matter” shirts at Paris Fashion Week. West rocked the shirt during a surprise fashion show for his Yeezy brand, The Hill reports. The front of the shirt had the image of the late Pope John Paul II along with the words “Seguiremos Tu Ejemplo,” meaning “We Will Follow Your Example.”

According to TMZ, West and Candace Owens had been planning for weeks to wear the shirts, but Owens denies this. In a statement to the outlet, she said: “Despite the veracity of the statement ‘White Lives Matter,’ it is patently false that Ye and I were ‘planning it for weeks’ as you claim in your story. As you will recall from my interview with Tucker Carlson, I had no idea I would be wearing the t-shirt until I arrived in Paris (as a guest) to Ye’s fashion show.”

Owens continues, “I am grateful to have been by his side for such an iconic moment which fostered a much needed national conversation. Also patently false is the idea that I am working for Ye as an advisor or that I have made any calls on his behalf. If it isn’t yet clear, Ye has never had any problem speaking out.”

Meanwhile, Kanye and Ray J attended the recent premiere of Owens’ new documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM,” Entertainment Tonight reports. The screening took place in Nashville, Tennessee, and the three posed together on the red carpet. The photo op comes weeks after Owens weighed in on the Kim Kardashian/Ray J sex tape beef after it was confirmed that Kim’s mother/manager Kris Jenner orchestrated the release of the footage. In recent weeks, Ray J has threatened to release more sex tapes that he made with Kanye’s ex.

“There are really no words that can adequately describe how positively disgusted I am by the story and what this signifies of the world that we are in today. What this really means is that a mother sat down and decided to sell her daughter’s body for fame and money and she was successful,” said Owens on her talk show, Candace, as reported by MadameNoire.

Owens went on to slam Jenner for “selling her daughter’s body for fame.”

“I now hold the opinion that Kim Kardashian is a prostitute and I am not going to edit this,” she said in the Twitter video below. “Her mother is a pimp — worse than a prostitute. Kim Kardashian is a corpse. She’s a body without a soul. She is so emblematic of the society that we live in today, that if you are willing to degrade yourself, if you are willing to denigrate yourself, then our society, our American society will give you more.”