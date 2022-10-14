*“My journal…more like song lyrics, song ideas,” said Rebecca Jade about where the songs presented in her new album “A Shade of Jade” (Lady Jade Music) come from. “A lot of times I have a melody in mind…I do melody and lyrics at the same time.”

How Jade selected lyrics and ideas from her journal for this album was about how she was feeling at the time. The album was recently released and consist of 10 selections. The current single is “Show Me.” Another selection “Bottle Up Magic” is co-written by Veronica May. Dave Koz (sax) and Eric Darius (sax) appear on her song “My Reason” co-produced by Carnell Harrell. The “Drift Away” song features Harrell on keyboard, Kyle Bolden on guitar, Raymond McKinley on bass, and Charles Streeter, Sr. from drums. The “What’s It Gonna Be” single was released previously with accompanying music video, and it garnered two San Diego Music Award wins and is co-produced by Timothy “Twizz” Bailey, Jr. The title song “A Shade of Jade” features Bolden (guitar), McKinley (bass) and Streeter, Sr. (drums).

“The experience being on stage…gave me the strength to put out music to see what my voice was like,” she said when I asked.

Rebecca Jade attended UC Berkeley on a basketball scholarship, but music was in her heart, and she never gave it up. As a vocalist she has performed with many Jazz musicians such as Dave Koz, who appears on her new album “A Shade of Jade.” Vocally, Rebecca is comfortable singing Jazz, R&B and Pop.

“I am still pinching myself,” she said about having Dave Koz and Eric Darius on her album. “It’s amazing how these opportunities come about as you move forward. I call them friends. I asked…and they said yes!”

Rebecca Jade is currently on tour with Rick Braun, Peter White, and Keiko Matsui from now until the end of the year. Coming up shows include Catalina JazzTrax Festival with Eric Darius October 22, 2022; Florida Smooth Jazz Weekend with Eric Darius November 3 – 6th; Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour Nov. 25 – December 23rd, and Rick Braun’s New Year’s Eve Getaway December 30 & 31st.

“Plenty of ideas didn’t speak to me…some melded together. Some needed to come out,” she continued explaining about her song selection. “I feel…a lot of people can relate to love, love loss, and endurance.”

“I tour with Darius,” she informed me when I asked about upcoming performances. “R&B is my root. My mom is a singer. She introduced me Patti LaBelle and Stevie Wonder…classical and Gospel. I was even in a Pop band…Top 40 Dance Band.”

Jade has performed also with Sheila E, Elton John, Musiq Soulchild, Will Downing, Boney James, Jeffrey Osborne and El DeBarge. She is a featured vocalist on projects for Eric Darius, DW3 and Aubrey Logan.

“My sweet mother was so supportive,” she said sincerely as we ended out interview. www.RebeccaJade.com

