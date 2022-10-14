Friday, October 14, 2022
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Exclusive Clip: ‘I Don’t Talk to the Police’ | Watch

By Ny MaGee
*We have an exclusive clip to Sunday’s new episode of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” airing October 16th on STARZ.

Per the official synopsis: Set in the early 1990’s, the third series in the “Power” Universe tells the origin story of fan-favorite character, “Kanan Stark,” and follows his coming of age in South Jamaica, Queens. Raised by a single mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s emerging criminal empire, Kanan charts out a path through some of the city’s most volatile streets while, at the same time, navigating his way through adolescence, which has its own dangers and pitfalls.

In this week’s all-new episode titled “Anti-Trust,” Raq (Patina Miller) receives a business proposal and must eliminate a threat. Burke (Shanley Caswell) closes in on what really happened in Baisley Park. Famous (Antonio Ortiz) needs rent money, per press release.

Watch the exclusive clip above to get a teaser of what’s to come.

READ MORE: 50 Cent Replaced T.I. with Method Man on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ After Fallout

Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Power Book III: Raising Kanan

“Raising Kanan” stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of “Kanan” and Tony Awards winner Patina Miller(“Madam Secretary,” The Hunger Games Franchise) as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas.

In addition to Miller and Curtis, the cast also includes Omar Epps (“House,” Love and Basketball), London Brown (“Ballers”), Malcolm Mays (“Them,” “Snowfall”), Hailey Kilgore (“Amazing Stories”), Joey Bada$$(Two Distant Strangers) and Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring). Antonio Ortiz (“High Fidelity,” “The Sinner”) has been upped to a series regular role returning as Shawn “Famous” Figueroa in the second season.

Per press release:

As we enter our second season, Raquel “Raq” Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. After being whisked out of the city for his own safety at the end of season one, Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business.

Meanwhile, a secret about his mother and neighborhood antagonist, Detective Malcolm Howard, threatens to upend everything Kanan thought he knew about himself and his family. While trying to allay her son’s concerns, Raq boldly expands the family business into hostile Mafia territory. She gets no help from her younger brother, Lou-Lou, who has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label. On the other hand, Marvin, the oldest of the Thomas siblings, remains Raq’s loyal soldier, but struggles to earn his daughter, Jukebox’s, forgiveness after their brutal fight in season one.

The ties that bind this family together are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together.

Tune in to “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” airing Sundays at 9pm ET on STARZ.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

