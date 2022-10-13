Lifetime Drops First Look Photo of Patti LaBelle and Keshia Knight Pulliam in ‘A New Orleans Noel’

*Lifetime has released a new photo from its upcoming holiday movie “A New Orleans Noel,” starring Patti LaBelle, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Tim Reid.

In the film, LaBelle plays real-life New Orleans’ queen of pralines Loretta Harrison, who died from breast cancer earlier this year.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the film centers on Grace Hill (Pulliam), a woman who learns the importance of family and community over the holiday season. Grace could not be more different than Anthony Brown (James). While they both studied architecture in college, their lives took them on separate paths. But when they’re both hired to work together on the home of Loretta Brown (LaBelle) — a New Orleans praline icon — the two find themselves stuck working together at Christmas. After Anthony and his family discover Grace will be celebrating Christmas alone, they invite her to join them. Soon Grace and Anthony embrace the magic of Christmas.

Directed by Angela Tucker from a script she co-wrote with Alys Murray, “A New Orleans Noel” airs Dec. 3 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Meanwhile, we reported previously that as part of the annual Stop Breast Cancer for Life public affairs initiative, LaBelle joined forces with Lifetime for a new public service announcement in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), per press release.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Loretta while we were filming and was so heartbroken to learn a few short months later, she had lost her battle with breast cancer,” LaBelle said in a statement via a news release. “So when Lifetime asked me to lend my voice to this year’s campaign, it was an easy yes. Research and early detection are key in helping people survive a breast cancer diagnosis. And I want to do everything I can to continue to spread awareness.”

The PSA will air on Lifetime and the network’s social media platforms. The ad notes that Black women are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer compared to white women, even though they are diagnosed at similar rates.

Watch the PSA via the YouTube clip below.