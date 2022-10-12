Wednesday, October 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Judge Denies Ne-Yo’s Request to Silence Estranged Wife

By Ny MaGee
0

Crystal Renay Smith & Ne-Yo
Crystal Renay Smith & Ne-Yo

*A Georgia judge has decided that Ne-Yo’s estranged wife Crystal Renay did not violate a court order when she took to social media to reveal he cheated on her with prostitutes and impregnated one of his mistresses. 

Ne-Yo sought to have her found in contempt of court amid their divorce battle, RadarOnline.com reports. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, last week, a hearing was held as part of an emergency motion filed by Ne-Yo and the judge shut him down. Additionally, the judge did not order Crystal to remove social media posts that trash the R&B crooner.

We reported previously that in his newly filed motion, Ne-Yo accused Renay of violating the court order which prohibits them from taking jabs at each other publicly. He reportedly cited her recent online statements to support his request that she be held in contempt. Ne-Yo said her “reckless and distasteful acts” are having a negative impact on him financially.

“To date, [Ne-Yo] has loss approximately $400,000 in wages associated with public appearances, professional bookings, and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new musical project,” the motion reads, according to legal docs obtained by RadarOnline.

READ MORE: Ne-Yo Claims He’s Taking a Financial Hit Amid Ex’s Cheating Accusations

Crystal Renay files for divorce
Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay attend The Four cast Sean Diddy Combs, Fergie, and Meghan Trainor Host DJ Khaled’s Birthday Presented by CÎROC and Fox on December 2, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California.

Renay recently filed for divorce in Atlanta after publicly accusing the artist of cheating. PEOPLE obtained the court docs in which she said their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception,” Renay shared in a now-deleted post on Instagram. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!”

To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement,” her message continued. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

According to RadarOnline, in her divorce petition, Renay is demanding child and spousal support and primary custody of their three minor children. She lists the date of marriage as February 20, 2016, and the date of separation as July 22, 2022, per the report.

In his response to her petition, Ne-Yo is seeking joint physical custody and agrees to pay child support, but rejects her request for spousal support. He also wants exclusive use of their marital home in Georgia.

Previous article2022 Living Legends Foundation Awards Gala Honored Charlamagne Tha God, Cash Money Records’ Slim and Birdman Williams and More | PHOTOS
Next articleLizzo Takes Hilarious Lie Detector Test for Vanity Fair | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lawd! RHOP’s Ashley Darby Admits to ‘Coochie Cravings’ for Husband Despite Split and Being Tired of 3-somes | WATCH

Social Heat

Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO