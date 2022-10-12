Judge Denies Ne-Yo’s Request to Silence Estranged Wife

*A Georgia judge has decided that Ne-Yo’s estranged wife Crystal Renay did not violate a court order when she took to social media to reveal he cheated on her with prostitutes and impregnated one of his mistresses.

Ne-Yo sought to have her found in contempt of court amid their divorce battle, RadarOnline.com reports. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, last week, a hearing was held as part of an emergency motion filed by Ne-Yo and the judge shut him down. Additionally, the judge did not order Crystal to remove social media posts that trash the R&B crooner.

We reported previously that in his newly filed motion, Ne-Yo accused Renay of violating the court order which prohibits them from taking jabs at each other publicly. He reportedly cited her recent online statements to support his request that she be held in contempt. Ne-Yo said her “reckless and distasteful acts” are having a negative impact on him financially.

“To date, [Ne-Yo] has loss approximately $400,000 in wages associated with public appearances, professional bookings, and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new musical project,” the motion reads, according to legal docs obtained by RadarOnline.

Renay recently filed for divorce in Atlanta after publicly accusing the artist of cheating. PEOPLE obtained the court docs in which she said their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception,” Renay shared in a now-deleted post on Instagram. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!”

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement,” her message continued. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

According to RadarOnline, in her divorce petition, Renay is demanding child and spousal support and primary custody of their three minor children. She lists the date of marriage as February 20, 2016, and the date of separation as July 22, 2022, per the report.

In his response to her petition, Ne-Yo is seeking joint physical custody and agrees to pay child support, but rejects her request for spousal support. He also wants exclusive use of their marital home in Georgia.