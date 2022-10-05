Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Mike Epps and Wife Kyra Star in New HGTV Series ‘Buying Back the Block’

By Ny MaGee
the Epps
Mike Epps and his wife Kyra Epps / Getty

*Mike Epps and his wife Kyra Epps have teamed with HGTV for their new “Buying Back The Block” show. 

The series will follow the actor/comedian as he revitalizes the street block he grew up on in Indianapolis, The YBF reports

“Our two little ones are growing up on the same block as Mike did in the ’70s,” Kyra said in a news release. “Over the last two years, Mike and I realized that we needed to be close to our families more than ever. We decided to spend more time in Indianapolis so our children could understand the importance of family and their family history. I am excited to bring my design style to the neighborhood for future families to experience.”

In the TV show, Epps will remodel each house “to create affordable, beautiful places for families to buy or rent,” The YBF writes. 

READ MORE: Ex-wife of Mike Epps Reveals He Cheated on Her with His New Wife [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kyra Epps (@kyraepps)

“Kyra and I are restoring two homes on the block, one was my grandmother’s house from the 1960s,” Mike said in a news release. “Our kids will see us work firsthand, nail by nail, to rebuild these homes and our community. Our goal is to inspire legacy and family for generations to come.”

Mike and his wife, along with their expert construction team, have transformed an abandoned firehouse into their new family home. He is also overhauling his grandmother’s house.

The three-episode series is scheduled to air in summer 2023.

The couple has been posting images to social media of them at construction sites — check ’em out below.

Meanwhile, Mike’s latest Netflix comedy special, “Mike Epps: Indiana Mike,” is now streaming on the platform.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Epps (@therealmikeepps)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Epps (@therealmikeepps)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Epps (@therealmikeepps)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

