Brittany Renner Partners with Krystal to Promote ‘Side Chik’ Campaign | EUR Video Exclusive

*We caught up with Brittany Renner to speak about her partnership with Krystal restaurants as the face for its new ‘Side Chik’ chicken sandwich.

Krystal is the South’s original quick-service restaurant chain and to help launch its new Side Chik chicken sandwich campaign, the eatery partnered with the social media influencer to let everyone know that you don’t have to ditch your main chicken sandwich, they just wanna be your Side Chik, per press release.

“I’m real, I’m honest, and I’m funny. So I was happy to partner with Krystal since they’re a brand willing to be all those same things,” said Renner in a statement. “We are combining food, fun and culture into one big moment for this staple establishment. Get ready for some surprises!”

The new Side Chik sandwiches are the first new menu item since partnering with rapper 2 Chainz as Krystal ‘s Head of Creative Marketing.

“At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the QSR landscape and are excited to be working with Brittany Renner as she has a pulse on the culture,” said 2 Chainz in a statement. “We know everyone has a favorite already, so instead of fighting to be your go-to, we’re happy to be your little something on the side.”

Per press release: The sandwiches feature premium, white meat chicken and a bold & crispy crunch that comes in three distinct variations for lunch and dinner – BBQ Bacon Cheese with crispy smoked bacon and tangy BBQ, Pimento Cheese, and Classic featuring a slather of Duke’s Mayo and pickle. For breakfast, the Side Chik is available in Classic and Pimento Cheese on a biscuit. And like all things Krystal, the sandwiches are small enough that you can go for two or three in one sitting.

In our video exclusive below, check out what Renner had to say about her new creative campaign with Krystal, which kicked off Oct. 3. You can check out various clips via YouTube, at www.krystal.com, or on social via IG and Twitter.