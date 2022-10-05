Kanye Meets with Vogue’s Fashion Editor After Bullying Her Over White Lives Matter Shirt

*Kanye West says he met with Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after taking aim at her when she slammed his widely-condemned “White Lives Matter” shirts.

We reported previously that Ye and conservative political commentator Candace Owens wore matching “White Lives Matter” shirts at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The seemingly mentally challenged hip-hop star rocked the shirt during a surprise fashion show for his Yeezy brand, The Hill reports. The front of the shirt reportedly depicts the image of the late Pope John Paul II along with the words “Seguiremos Tu Ejemplo,” meaning “We Will Follow Your Example.”

Karefa-Johnson shared a video from the Yeezy show on her Instagram Story, writing, “Here come the bulls—,

“I’m fuming… collecting my thoughts …,” she added, Page Six reports.

Ye responded by posting a photo of Karefa-Johnson to his Instagram in which he mocked her attire.

“This is not a fashion person,” West captioned the since-deleted photo on Instagram. He then referred to his feud with late-night host Trevor Noah. “You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah,” the rapper said.

In another post, Kanye said of the fashion editor’s outfit, “I KNOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS,” referring to Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour.

After West came for Karefa-Johnson, supermodel Gigi Hadid was quick to come to her defense, calling the hip-hop star a “bully.”

“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…If there’s actually a point to any of your s–t she might be the only person that could save u,” Hadid reportedly wrote under one of Kanye’s posts.

Following Ye’s attack, Vogue issued a statement defending Karefa-Johnson.

“Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor. She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable,” the magazine wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms.”

The statement makes clear that West and Karefa-Johnson have settled their issues, and the rapper said the two met and apologized to one another, PEOPLE reports.

“Gabby is my sister,” he captioned a photo of Karefa-Johnson being honored at this year’s BoF500.

Ye continued, “Im not letting people go to bed thinking I didn’t meet with Gabrielle at 5pm today for 2 hours then we went to dinner at [Ferdi].”

Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann was reportedly instructed by Wintour to capture their conversation that will presumably be shared publicly at some point.

“We took pics and I was instructed to not post them,” Ye continued. “It felt like she was being used like Trevor Noah and other Black people to speak on my expression. She expressed that her company did not instruct her to speak on my t shirt expression.”

He went on to reveal that he and Karefa-Johnson “apologized to each other for the way we made each other feel we actually got along and have both experienced the fight for acceptance in a world that’s not our own.”

“She disagreed I disagreed we disagreed. At least we both love [Ferdi] and fashion,” he added.