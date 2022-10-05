Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Slams Kayne Over His ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts

*The mother of Ahmaud Arbery has criticized Kanye West’s widely-condemned “White Lives Matter” shirts, which he wore during his YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris on Monday.

The next day the hip-hop star called Black Lives Matter a “scam.”

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, noted that she is extremely disappointed with Ye’s antics.

“As a result of his display ‘White Lives Matter’ started trending in the U.S., which would directly support and legitimize extremist behavior, [much] like the behavior that took the life of her son,” Cooper-Jones said in a statement to Rolling Stone via her attorney Lee Merritt. “That is the thing that Wanda and families like hers continue to fight against.”

“This mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement and his now denunciation of the movement as some sort of hoax flies directly in the face [of what he’s said,]” the statement added. “It’s confusing for her, it’s confusing for the families to receive his support privately, but publicly to set us all back.”

We reported previously that Ye joined forces with conservative political commentator Candace Owens to promote matching “White Lives Matter” t-shirts at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The front of the shirt depicts the image of the late Pope John Paul II along with the phrase “Seguiremos Tu Ejemplo,” meaning “We Will Follow Your Example.”

Ye later addressed the criticism surrounding the controversial shirt by slamming the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now its [sic] over. You’re welcome,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Ye reportedly paid out at least $2 million to the Arbery family as well as the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Arbery was fatally shot by Travis McMichael, who was with his father, Gregory McMichael, when they chased him down in their pick-up truck near Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. A friend of the father and son, William “Roddie” Bryan, filmed the killing. All were ultimately convicted of murder and hate crimes.