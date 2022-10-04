Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Marvel Reveals New Black Panther in ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer | Watch

By Ny MaGee
New Black Panther
BLACK PANTHER 2 / Marvel

*Marvel has dropped a new trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is set for a Nov. 11 release in U.S. theaters. 

This newer and longer trailer shows a mysterious new Black Panther, who appears to be a woman and many are concluding that this is Shuri (played by Leticia Wright). Check out the exciting new trailer below, which includes a lovely tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman. As you know, Boseman died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

The teaser trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was released in July and it received 172 million views in its first 24 hours.

Marvel’s VP of Development, Nate More, previously noted that the studio will not recast Boseman’s T’Challa in any future MCU projects.

READ MORE: Letitia Wright Talks 'Black Panther 2' and Her Anti-Vax Controversy | Watch

“You will not see T’Challa in the MCU 616 universe,” Moore said in the Twitter video below. “We couldn’t do it. I will say, when Chad passed, it was a real conversation we had with Coogler about ‘what do we do?’ And it was a fast conversation. It wasn’t weeks, it was minutes of, ‘We have to figure out how to move this franchise on without that character.’”

Moore continued, “Because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa in the MCU on the screen, not the comics, is tied to Chadwick’s performance, is what he brought to that role, on and off screen, I would argue. So as hard as it is narratively to figure out what to do because that’s a big hole, at no point did we consider recasting him. So the challenge for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is telling a story without T’Challa.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently told Empire that he and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler discussed how to honor Boseman in the upcoming sequel.

“The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next? And how could the legacy of Chadwick and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas–continue? That’s what it was all about.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

