Rickey Smiley Recalls Scary Emergency Room Visit | Video

*Rickey Smiley recently opened up about his visit to the emergency room after experiencing chest pains.

The comedian recalled the moment on his morning radio show last month. Radio Facts reports that Rickey explained that he had been experiencing chest pains for three days when his daughter took him to the emergency room. He had several tests done, “including a CT (Computerized Tomography), EKG (electrocardiogram), and blood tests,” the outlet writes.

He spent several hours in the hospital before being released. In the clip below, Rickey assured fans that there is no cause for worry.

Rickey also spoke about Nephew Tommy from the Steve Harvey Morning Show and his recovery from a battle with thyroid cancer. From there, he expressed his gratitude to his supporters and praised God for his grace. You can watch Rickey’s full message via the YouTube video below.

We reported previously that comedian and radio personality Nephew Tommy recently speak out about his battle with thyroid cancer.

He opened up about his health status in a message shared on social media. Nephew Tommy (born Thomas Miles) said he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2022 after a lump was found on his neck. He took to social media on Monday and revealed that he underwent surgery in August to have the cancer removed.

The surgery was a success and the host of OWN’s “Ready To Love” is now 100% cancer free, as reported by Radio Facts.

In a post on his Instagram page, Tommy wrote: “Thank you to my wife for her support. I am truly blessed 🙏🏾 @deevaj May 18th, 2022 I got the call that I had been diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer. August 24, 2022 surgery was performed. ALL CANCER IS 100% GONE. No chemotherapy necessary. GOD IS IN THE BLESSING BUSINESS.”

Nephew Tommy lost his voice for a month but it is now “slowly coming back,” he wrote.

“Get ready…I will grab that Mic once again,” Tommy added.