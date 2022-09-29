Thursday, September 29, 2022
HomeNews
News

Tokyo Toni Slams Transgender Women: ‘That’s Some Crossbred A*s Weird Sh*t’

By Ny MaGee
0

Tokyo Toni
Tokyo Toni

*Tokyo Toni, the mother of Blac Chyna, took to social media recently to call out transgender women and schooled them on why they are to treat biological women.

“Cross-sex hormones!” said Tokyo Toni in the clip, as reported by Vlad TV. “Giving kids hormones and turning them into some and turning them into f*ggots. That’s why home training is everything…”

She went on to note her disapproval of trans activists that support the mutilation of children’s genitals under the guise of “gender dysphoria”.

“That’s some crossbred a*s weird sh*t…Damn! And these parents let they kids get raised by Google and don’t talk to them and don’t tell them nothing. Nothing! And they just wing it and think it’s the right sh*t…[Because] the mother’s hang with f*ggots…[For example, some mothers say things like] ‘So my son want to be a f*ggot now, so I’ll go ahead and let him get his d*ck cut off,’ until then he gon stick it up his a*s and hide it and sh*t…”

READ MORE: Tokyo Toni Ain’t Buyin’ Story of Blac Chyna Banking $240M Via OnlyFans

Someone in the passenger seat chimes and notes that transgender people are popular in modern society due to the lack of a real man in the homes they were raised in. 

“Yes! They get rid of the man out of the house so this f*ggot sh*t can go on, cause a real n*gga ain’t gonna have that sh*t,” Tokyo Toni responded. 

“If your f*cking son or daughter is a transgender b*tch, you ain’t teach them nothing…they supposed to hide that sh*t…like they was hiding that ‘coming out that closet’ sh*t…I don’t like no transgenders f*ck them motherf*ckas…get your f*cking a*s away from me. Don’t like you! Ain’t never gon like you. No, you trying to be me b*tch and you a f*cking n*gga with a big a*s d*ck and need to get punched in your mothaf*cing face and f*cked up your a*s if you go to jail somewhere b*tch,” she continued. 

Scroll up to watch her via Instagram

Meanwhile, popular transgender influencer Sydney Starr reacted to the video in the comments of Hollywood Unlock’s report on Instagram. Starr wrote, “Wow but when I met her she told me she loved me 😂😂😂 ! I don’t get it !!!!! Just wow!!!!!!!! And Im a well known transgender female.. she was so nice to me smh 🤦‍♀️ ion like her nomo!”

Openly gay media personality Miss Lawrence added, “This sister is very broken and damaged spiritually, mentally, and physically.”

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleVanessa Williams’ Miss America Scandal Turned Into Limited Series
Next articleHomeless NYC Man’s Vicious Assault on Woman at Train Station Caught on Camera
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO