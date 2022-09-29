Thursday, September 29, 2022
HomeNews
News

Homeless NYC Man’s Vicious Assault on Woman at Train Station Caught on Camera

By Ny MaGee
0

NYC Subway
Subway train wagon in station, New York City, USA

*A 33-year-old New York mother is facing a long road to recovery after she was viciously assaulted by a violent career criminal. 

The incident occurred last week as Elizabeth Gomes was taking the northbound A train at the city’s JFK Airport Station at about 5:15 a.m. on Sept 20. At some point, she was approached by Waheed Foster (41), who allegedly killed his own Grandmother when he was a teenager, Vlad TV reports. The woman allegedly rejected his advances and when she exited the train, Foster did too and began to follow her. 

Security footage from the subway station shows Foster grabbing Gomes from behind and slamming her up against the ticket booth before punching and kicking her. When a bystander attempts to intervene, he is chased off by Foster, who continues to beat up Gomes. He leaves her lying in a puddle of her own blood. 

Gomes reportedly suffered a ruptured eye socket and multiple head wounds in the attack. She was treated at the Flushing Hospital Medical Center in Queens.

OTHER NEWS: Tokyo Toni Slams Transgender Women: ‘That’s Some Crossbred A*s Weird Sh*t’

According to multiple reports, Foster is a homeless man with an extensive rap sheet. He was arrested by NYPD last week in connection with the attack on Gomes, Fox 5 New York reports.

His criminal history includes an arrest in 2010 for stabbing a 50-year-old woman at a psychiatric center in Queens Village. He was paroled last year for the incident which left the woman permanently disfigured, according to Fox 5.

Foster was arrested in August for Petty Larceny and arrested again the following day for criminal mischief.

He is reportedly being held on Rikers Island and is due back in court on Oct. 6, 2022.

You can watch the video of his attack on Gomes via the YouTube clip above.

Previous articleTokyo Toni Slams Transgender Women: ‘That’s Some Crossbred A*s Weird Sh*t’
Next articleThe DRAMA Behind This Supremes Gig in Sweats & Bare Feet, and Why Mary Wilson was Salty: EUR Video Throwback
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO