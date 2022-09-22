Thursday, September 22, 2022
Tiffany Haddish Says She Lost Jobs Due to Child Molestation Allegations

By Ny MaGee
*Tiffany Haddish says she has lost “all my gigs” due to the child molestation allegations leveled against her and fellow comedian Aries Spears

TMZ caught up with Haddish amid reports that the sexual assault lawsuit against the two stars has been dismissed.  

“I lost everything. All my gigs are gone.” Per the outlet, when asked if the dismissal of the lawsuit could reverse her seemingly grim future in Hollywood, she replied, “I don’t know, bro. I don’t have no job.”

In a separate video, Haddish told TMZ she’s “relieved” the lawsuit have been withdrawn.

READ MORE: Jane Doe Speaks Out After Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears Child Molestation Suit Dismissed

Tiffany Haddish - Aries Spears
Tiffany Haddish – Aries Spears

We reported previously via The Neighborhood talk that Haddish and Aries Spears were hit with a sexual assault lawsuit from two individuals who claimed they were children when they were allegedly groomed and molested several years ago by the two stars.

In the suit, the woman alleges she was age 14 and her brother was 7 years old when the two comedians talked them into doing explicit skits. Haddish and Spears have reportedly worked out an agreement privately with the two accusers. Per TMZ, citing court documents, “the plaintiff asked the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice … meaning it cannot be refiled again.”

Haddish and Spears initially called the lawsuit a shakedown.

The woman who sued was identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe. She issued a statement following reports about the suit’s dismissal, saying:  “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Haddish previously admitted to having regret for filming the sketch. In a statement on Instagram, she wrote, “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

She also noted that “while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

