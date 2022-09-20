Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Deal! Tiffany Haddish Reaches Private Settlement in Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

By Fisher Jack
Tiffany Haddish - Aries Spears - Getty
*A few weeks ago news broke that Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were hit with a sexual assault lawsuit from two individuals who claimed they were allegedly groomed by the two when they were children.

Well, it looks like Tiffany wants this case to be left in the past because she reached a deal with the two individuals to block the public from seeing the original document, according to @radaronline.

Tiffany and the two accusers suing her and Aries Spears reportedly worked out the agreement privately.

If you recall, in the suit the 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother, claim that the two comedians talked them into doing explicit skits.

Tiffany Haddish - Aries Spears
The older sister said when she was 14 when Tiffany allegedly got her film a sexually suggestive video, ‘with Tiffany teaching her how to mimic fellatio for the skit.’

‘She claimed her younger brother was only 7 when Tiffany brought him to a home where Aries and Tiffany molested him while filming a “Funny or Die” video titled “Through a Pedophiles Eyes.”‘

The siblings said Tiffany was cool with their mom and the explicit video featuring the little boy was published online via “Funny or Die” when he was too young to consent.

Both siblings claimed to have trauma. The sister said her resulting trauma prevented her from dating because she’s scared she will be taken advantage of and “led down a path of false trust like the path that Haddish led her down.”

The brother placed band-aids over all his electronics because he’s afraid he’s being recorded.

I’m not sure what could be worse than what was already released to the public, but it’s clear Tiffany cut a check.

