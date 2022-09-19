Brooklyn Pastor Caught on Camera ‘Choking’ Woman During Sunday Service | Watch

*The Brooklyn pastor who made headlines recently after being robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry during Sunday service is back in the news for allegedly manhandling a woman.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead, who heads the local chapter of the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, was reportedly questioned by police Sunday after seemingly choking the woman during his service. It’s unclear what prompted him to lay hands on the woman but TMZ writes, “NYPD sources tell us … there was an argument over somebody filming Whitehead/the service, and it boiled over with an alleged physical confrontation.”

Someone inside the church filmed the incident and the clip was shared on YouTube. Watch the footage below.

READ MORE: Embattled and Robbed Pastor Lamor Whitehead Speaks His Truth: ‘I’m a Victim, Not a Villain’ | EURexclusiveWATCH

Here’s more about the situation via TMZ:

He asks the woman if she wants to come up and deliver the word for him, and then starts telling the visitors to praise Jesus while speaking in tongues. When the woman finally does reach the altar, he grabs her by the head and appears to shove her out of frame.

Whitehead tells somebody to get her out of here, and says he felt threatened … seemingly as justification for what he did. He then continues the service normally like nothing happened.

Law enforcement was reportedly called to the scene but no arrests were made, according to the report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Whitehead and the alleged victim were reportedly taken to a precinct for further investigation. The pastor was not arrested nor has he been charged with a crime, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by De’Mario Jives (@kingjivesshow)

Following the incident, Whitehead took to social media to share a video message in which he claimed the woman, and others deliberately disrupted his service as they are allegedly tied to an ongoing legal matter he’s involved in. The pastor claims the woman was threatening his wife and baby daughter, so he did what he had to do to protect them.

Watch the clip below.