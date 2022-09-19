Monday, September 19, 2022
Brooklyn Pastor Caught on Camera ‘Choking’ Woman During Sunday Service | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Lamor Whitehead
Lamor Whitehead / Instagram

*The Brooklyn pastor who made headlines recently after being robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry during Sunday service is back in the news for allegedly manhandling a woman. 

Bishop Lamor Whitehead, who heads the local chapter of the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, was reportedly questioned by police Sunday after seemingly choking the woman during his service. It’s unclear what prompted him to lay hands on the woman but TMZ writes, “NYPD sources tell us … there was an argument over somebody filming Whitehead/the service, and it boiled over with an alleged physical confrontation.”

Someone inside the church filmed the incident and the clip was shared on YouTube. Watch the footage below.

READ MORE: Embattled and Robbed Pastor Lamor Whitehead Speaks His Truth: ‘I’m a Victim, Not a Villain’ | EURexclusiveWATCH

Here’s more about the situation via TMZ:

He asks the woman if she wants to come up and deliver the word for him, and then starts telling the visitors to praise Jesus while speaking in tongues. When the woman finally does reach the altar, he grabs her by the head and appears to shove her out of frame.

Whitehead tells somebody to get her out of here, and says he felt threatened … seemingly as justification for what he did. He then continues the service normally like nothing happened.

Law enforcement was reportedly called to the scene but no arrests were made, according to the report. 

Whitehead and the alleged victim were reportedly taken to a precinct for further investigation. The pastor was not arrested nor has he been charged with a crime, according to TMZ.

 

Following the incident, Whitehead took to social media to share a video message in which he claimed the woman, and others deliberately disrupted his service as they are allegedly tied to an ongoing legal matter he’s involved in. The pastor claims the woman was threatening his wife and baby daughter, so he did what he had to do to protect them. 

Watch the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

