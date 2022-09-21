Jane Doe Speaks Out After Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears Child Molestation Suit Dismissed

*The woman who sued Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears for child molestation is speaking out now that the lawsuit has been dismissed.

We reported previously via The Neighborhood talk that Haddish and Aries Spears were hit with a sexual assault lawsuit from two individuals who claimed they were children when they were allegedly groomed and molested several years ago by the two stars.

In the suit, the woman alleges she was age 14 and her brother was 7 years old when the two comedians talked them into doing explicit skits. Haddish and Spears reportedly worked out the agreement privately with the two accusers.

Per TMZ, citing court documents, “the plaintiff asked the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice … meaning it cannot be refiled again.”

READ MORE: Deal! Tiffany Haddish Reaches Private Settlement in Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Haddish and Spears initially called the lawsuit a shakedown.

The woman who sued was identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe. She issued a statement following reports about the suit’s dismissal, saying: “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

According to TMZ, Jane Doe did not mention Spears in her statement.

Haddish previously admitted to having regret for filming the sketch. In a statement on Instagram, she wrote, “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

She also noted that “while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”