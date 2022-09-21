50 Cent Announces End of His Starz Deal, Has 25 New Shows in Development

*Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson recently took to social media to celebrate the end of his multi-year deal with Starz.

The rapper, actor, and entrepreneur announced on Instagram that his relationship with the cabler, home to his massively popular “Power” franchise, is now over after his contract with was not renewed.

“This is my vibe right now ! STARZ deal done, we had nothing but success so no hard feelings 🏃🏽💨i’m out. I’ll let you know where we are going shortly. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” Fiddy shared in a Sept. 17 Instagram post.

He will reportedly remain EP on several of the popular Starz series, including “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force,” as well as “BMF,” “Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Meanwhile, the hip-hop star is reportedly in talks with other streaming services and studios for a potential partnership with his G-Unit Film & Television. Per Deadline, the production company has 25 series in various stages of development. Fiddy noted in his Instagram post that his deal with Starz ended on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Back in March, he slammed Starz for renewing the drama “High Town” for a third season while overlooking “Power Book IV: Force,” which, at the time, was the highest-rated show on the network. The hip-hop star helped build up Starz with his “Power” franchise.

He previously shared several images of suitcases in separate posts, and in each one he expressed his eagerness to part ways with Starz.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the post earlier this year. “They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus.”

In a follow-up suitcase post, he told several staffers at his G-Unit Film & Television to pack their bags.

In a message to Anil Kurian, Head of Development at G-Unit Film & Television, Fiddy said, “get your fvcking bag’s in the car now, we are out of here, take that fvcking sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here,” he wrote.