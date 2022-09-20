Mykelti Williamson Defends ‘Law&Order’ Franchise After John Oliver’s Criticism | Video

*Actor Mykelti Williamson has responded to criticism made by TV host John Oliver about NBC’s “Law & Order” franchise.

During a recent episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” the host noted that the long-running cop procedurals have skewed public perception about cop culture — but Williamson disagrees.

As reported by Cinema Blend, during his “Last Week Tonight” monologue, Oliver explained: “Government and press reports have repeatedly shown that New York’s actual sex crimes unit is set up to fail victims of sexual assault, and its case closure rate is a long way from Elliot Stabler’s fictitious 97%. The NYPD’s official figures show that they only close about a third of sexual assault cases,” he said.

Watch Oliver’s full commentary via the YouTube clip below.

OTHER NEWS: Hillary Clinton and Daughter Chelsea on What It Means to be ‘Gutsy’ Women | EUR Exclusive

On his show, Oliver called out the misrepresentation of how police respond to sexual assault victims. His comments sparked debate on Twitter and caught the attention of “Law & Order: SVU” alum Diane Neal, who seemed to co-sign his stance.

Neal encouraged victims of sex crimes to share their experiences with law enforcement. In response to one person’s testimony the actress wrote: “If #OliviaBenson #svu were real, there would be a LOT more justice. I’m embarrassed to admit, I used to think the way it worked on the show was like real life. Then I found out the hard way I was wrong. Thank you for sharing the story of your real experience. #iamsorry”.

I agree. If #OliviaBenson #svu were real, there would be a LOT more justice. I’m embarrassed to admit, I used to think the way it worked on the show was like real life. Then I found out the hard way I was wrong. Thank you for sharing the story of your real experience. #iamsorry https://t.co/5ztHNfHnNw — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) September 12, 2022

Williamson recently had a starring role on “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” so he responded to Oliver’s rant when asked about it by TMZ photogs. Check out what he had to say in the clip below.