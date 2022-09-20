Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Mykelti Williamson Defends ‘Law&Order’ Franchise After John Oliver’s Criticism | Video

By Ny MaGee
Mykelti Williamson
Mykelti Williamson (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

*Actor Mykelti Williamson has responded to criticism made by TV host John Oliver about NBC’s “Law & Order” franchise.

During a recent episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” the host noted that the long-running cop procedurals have skewed public perception about cop culture — but Williamson disagrees. 

As reported by Cinema Blend, during his “Last Week Tonight” monologue, Oliver explained: “Government and press reports have repeatedly shown that New York’s actual sex crimes unit is set up to fail victims of sexual assault, and its case closure rate is a long way from Elliot Stabler’s fictitious 97%. The NYPD’s official figures show that they only close about a third of sexual assault cases,” he said.

Watch Oliver’s full commentary via the YouTube clip below.

OTHER NEWS: Hillary Clinton and Daughter Chelsea on What It Means to be ‘Gutsy’ Women | EUR Exclusive

On his show, Oliver called out the misrepresentation of how police respond to sexual assault victims. His comments sparked debate on Twitter and caught the attention of “Law & Order: SVU” alum Diane Neal, who seemed to co-sign his stance. 

Neal encouraged victims of sex crimes to share their experiences with law enforcement. In response to one person’s testimony the actress wrote: “If #OliviaBenson #svu were real, there would be a LOT more justice. I’m embarrassed to admit, I used to think the way it worked on the show was like real life. Then I found out the hard way I was wrong. Thank you for sharing the story of your real experience. #iamsorry”.

Williamson recently had a starring role on “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” so he responded to Oliver’s rant when asked about it by TMZ photogs. Check out what he had to say in the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

