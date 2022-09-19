Monday, September 19, 2022
Sophie Okonedo Talks New Funeral Dramedy ‘Raymond & Ray’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
“Raymond & Ray"
(L-R) Sophie Okonedo and Ethan Hawke attend the “Raymond & Ray” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 12, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images,)

*We caught up with acclaimed British actress Sophie Okonedo to dish about her work in the new Apple TV + film “Raymond & Ray.”

Directed by Rodrigo Garcia, the film, per press release, stars Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor as half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging.

“Raymond & Ray” had its world release at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. This moving comedy-drama also stars Maribel Verdú, Tom Brower, and Vondie Curtis Hall.

This film will debut on Apple TV+ on October 21st.

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke
Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke in “Raymond & Ray,” premiering October 21, 2022 on Apple TV+.

EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke exclusively to Sophie about her role as a health care worker named Kiera. The Tony Award-winning performer is best known for her work on stage and on the big screen, such as in the films “Dirty Pretty Things,” “Hotel Rwanda,” “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, “Hellboy,” and “Death on the Nile”…to name a few.

In “Raymond & Ray,” Kiera worked as a caretaker for the brothers’ ball-busting father before he died, and the bond she formed with the old man allowed her to emphasize with him in a way his sons could not. Hear more from Sophie about this dynamic via the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

