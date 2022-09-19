Sophie Okonedo Talks New Funeral Dramedy ‘Raymond & Ray’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with acclaimed British actress Sophie Okonedo to dish about her work in the new Apple TV + film “Raymond & Ray.”

Directed by Rodrigo Garcia, the film, per press release, stars Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor as half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging.

“Raymond & Ray” had its world release at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. This moving comedy-drama also stars Maribel Verdú, Tom Brower, and Vondie Curtis Hall.

This film will debut on Apple TV+ on October 21st.

READ MORE: Sampson Daruvalla (‘Ready to Love’) – EURweb Exclusive Interview | WATCH

EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke exclusively to Sophie about her role as a health care worker named Kiera. The Tony Award-winning performer is best known for her work on stage and on the big screen, such as in the films “Dirty Pretty Things,” “Hotel Rwanda,” “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, “Hellboy,” and “Death on the Nile”…to name a few.

In “Raymond & Ray,” Kiera worked as a caretaker for the brothers’ ball-busting father before he died, and the bond she formed with the old man allowed her to emphasize with him in a way his sons could not. Hear more from Sophie about this dynamic via the clip below.