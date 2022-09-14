‘Send Help’ Exclusive Clip: ‘It’s Getting Serious w/ Ashley’ | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip of ALLBLK’s new series “Send Help” from “Insecure” alums Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo.

In the series, Elie stars as “Fritz Jean-Baptiste,” a first-gen Haitian American actor currently starring in his first TV series and living the dream in Hollywood. Fritz is also the sole support system for his Haitian family. When a viral incident abruptly cancels his show, Fritz is back at square one. To add to it, he is struggling with imposter syndrome while unpacking his relationships with his family and close friends, which include Patrick (Catfish Jean “Survivor’s Remorse”), Nicole (Courtney Taylor), and Sebastian, a.k.a. “Simp” (Amin Joseph “Snowfall”).

Check out the trailer for the new series via the YouTube clip above.

In our exclusive clip ahead of Thursday’s new episode, it’s getting serious between Fritz and Ashley as he tells Erica that he’s meeting Ashley’s parents. Watch the moment via the video below.

Here’s the official series synopsis, per press release:

Send Help follows Fritz Jean-Baptiste (Jean Elie, Insecure), a first-generation Haitian American actor, who is on top of the world since landing a starring role on fictional hit TV show, This Can’t Be Us…all while being the sole support system for his incredibly demanding Haitian family, and also reeling from a recent tragedy. Fritz is firing on all cylinders, until he receives a fateful call delivering the news of his shows’ cancellation. As Fritz struggles to conquer his feelings of imposter syndrome, the Hollywood community, and high maintenance family, he leans on his closest friends and confidantes…Patrick Cantave (Catfish Jean, Survivor’s Remorse), Nicole Cooper (Courtney Taylor, Insecure) and Sebastian “Simp” Gauyo (Amin Joseph, Snowfall), whose presence serves as a guide for Fritz. They help him navigate the difficult and often comical scenarios in his life. Now unemployed, will Fritz be able to keep his family afloat, while struggling to overcome the challenges of, once again, “making it” in Hollywood?

EUR chatted with some of the stars at the red carpet premiere in West Hollywood at The London Hotel last month. Series co-creator Jean Elie shared how blessed he felt to work with his friends on a project.

“Not many people can work with their friends in this industry. They usually have to find their own way and somehow return to each other later. So the fact that I could work with my friends from the beginning is special,” said Elie.

Also significant was the opportunity to display Haitian culture in front of and behind the camera. Ellie explained, “to be able to put this story out there and tell a story that’s very honest to ourselves. To show representation that we don’t always see on television. You usually see a very stereotypical version of Haitian culture on TV. With “Send Help,” you’re seeing him front and center. Not as a side character. You see him and his life and what it’s like to be a first-generation Haitian American. And also, Black men can connect to this story overall. The idea with Black men and mental health is usually that they have to suffer in silence. In this series, you don’t necessarily have to do that.”

“Send Help” airs Thursday, Sept. 15, on ALLBLK. The streaming app is available everywhere streaming services are found – iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter, and more.