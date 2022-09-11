Sunday, September 11, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Celebrity

T.I.’s Son King Harris Finally Speaks About His Recent Arrest | WATCH

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
0

King Harris
King Harris

*King Harris, the son of rap mogul T.I., was recently detained by police while he was out trying to enjoy his “rich lifestyle.”

A photo of the 18-year-old King Harris surfaced online, confirming this. Indeed, a colleague who was with him during the incident later opened up on Twitter, saying they received a violation for failing to wear a seatbelt.

King alleged he “got four.” After the dust settled, he took to Instagram to explain what really happened in detail, according to theJasmineBrand.

“Aye, I don’t understand how y’all think a m*th*rf*ck*r think it’s gangsta to get caught. Y’all n*gg*s get the f*ck off my d*ck!” he posted while having a time in a bubble bath.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: One Year Later – CBS Mornings’ Nate Burleson Talks of His Position and Michael Strahan Convo | WATCH

“Yeah y’all right n*gga got too much money, this how a n*gga supposed to be everyday, but sh*t I’m sorry that a m*th*rf*ck*r caught me while I was, you know what I’m sayin’, on my way to vacation.

He adds: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry I thought I was doing what a young n*gg* supposed to do. I ain’t wanna be in there.”

He added, “Everybody that’s saying a n*gg* tryna be gangsta, I ain’t ask for the police to pull me over, y’all b*tch*ss n*gg*s. F*ck!”

He then clarified: “Another thing, when was it said that gangsters have to do this with police and – hey hey hey, y’all stop this sh*t, y’all stop this sh*t, all this sh*t, aye. It’s apart of life, gangsta or not, Black or white or not, it don’t matter. The police pull ya *ss over, you’re pulled over, you ain’t gotta be gangsta.”

Previous articleOprah Winfrey on Queen Elizabeth’s Death & Legacy of Service: ‘She is the Standard’ | WATCH
Next articleThe Shubert Organization to Unveil the James Earl Jones Theatre September 12 | VIDEO
Willy Mwanza Mwanza

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Tokyo Toni Ain’t Buyin’ Story of Blac Chyna Banking $240M Via OnlyFans

Social Heat

Insane! 12-yr-old Peewee Football Player Chased by Angry Mom After He Tackled Her Son | WATCH

Social Heat

Adrienne Bailon Assisted Surrogate with Birth of Her Son: ‘I Actually Got A Chance to Pull Him Out’

Social Heat

Ne-Yo Wants Judge to Deny Crystal Smith Spousal Support Because … She ‘Benefited Significantly’ from Being with Him

Social Heat

Tiffany Haddish ‘Relieved’ Child-sex Skit is Out – She’s ‘Tired of Being Extorted’ and ‘Wants to Take Responsibility’

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO