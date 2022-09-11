T.I.’s Son King Harris Finally Speaks About His Recent Arrest | WATCH

*King Harris, the son of rap mogul T.I., was recently detained by police while he was out trying to enjoy his “rich lifestyle.”

A photo of the 18-year-old King Harris surfaced online, confirming this. Indeed, a colleague who was with him during the incident later opened up on Twitter, saying they received a violation for failing to wear a seatbelt.

King alleged he “got four.” After the dust settled, he took to Instagram to explain what really happened in detail, according to theJasmineBrand.

“Aye, I don’t understand how y’all think a m*th*rf*ck*r think it’s gangsta to get caught. Y’all n*gg*s get the f*ck off my d*ck!” he posted while having a time in a bubble bath.

“Yeah y’all right n*gga got too much money, this how a n*gga supposed to be everyday, but sh*t I’m sorry that a m*th*rf*ck*r caught me while I was, you know what I’m sayin’, on my way to vacation.

He adds: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry I thought I was doing what a young n*gg* supposed to do. I ain’t wanna be in there.”

He added, “Everybody that’s saying a n*gg* tryna be gangsta, I ain’t ask for the police to pull me over, y’all b*tch*ss n*gg*s. F*ck!”

He then clarified: “Another thing, when was it said that gangsters have to do this with police and – hey hey hey, y’all stop this sh*t, y’all stop this sh*t, all this sh*t, aye. It’s apart of life, gangsta or not, Black or white or not, it don’t matter. The police pull ya *ss over, you’re pulled over, you ain’t gotta be gangsta.”