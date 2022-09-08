Thursday, September 8, 2022
HomeNews
News

J. Alphonse Nicholson Gets Emotional Over ‘P-Valley’ Role | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

*The cast of the popular LGBT series “P-Valley” appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the Tamron Hall show where actor  J. Alphonse Nicholson got emotional about possibly being nominated for an Emmy award for playing a gay character.  

“Don’t make me cry,” he stated on the show. “It’s such an honor to be able to bring such a complex story to the table and to be a representation for any and everyone. I call Lil Murda the every man. I’m just crying because the love is overwhelming. And being able to bring Katori’s story to life, and represent a black woman, I’m grateful for it.”

Nicholson (who plays Lil Murda on the show) previously took to Twitter to address the outrage over his character’s same-sex love scenes.

“The love is real the hate is real,” J wrote,  The Jasmine Brand reported. “As an actor the ultimate goal is to be as believable as possible. Relax, precise, fierce. Although @PValleySTARZ is a fictional story I’m grateful for the real conversations that are being had. Job well done. #PValleyStarz #LILMURDA #steadygrind”

READ MORE:  J. Alphonse Nicholson Responds to Rapper Left ‘Traumatized’ After Watching Gay Sex in ‘P-Valley’ | Video

J. Alphose Nicholson as Lil Murda S2 Pvalley
J. Alphonse Nicholson – photo via STARZ

In a previous interview with Vulture, J. Alphonse opened up about “P-Valley’s” cultural impact.

“There’s so many layers to it,” he said. “I think Lil Murda is in love with Uncle Clifford, and he wants to continue to find himself with her and explore that relationship. But he also realizes the friendship and the brotherhood that he has with Teak and knows the relief that Teak needs and then also probably the relief that Lil Murda needs for himself. You know, there might have been some selfish reasons in there, but at the same time, I think it was very selfless to come in and comfort his friend and comfort his ex-lover, his once-companion. I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything on TV like that before.”

He continued, “Sex scenes are just uncomfortable — it doesn’t matter what your sexual preference is or who you like or what you like, it’s just uncomfortable because there are so many people in the room and lights and cameras and all these things. But we knew we had a job to do. I got a real feeling that we both understood that we were gonna make history. We both felt what that energy was gonna be and locked in and got it done.”

The actor recently reacted to rapper Plies after he jokingly said he was left “traumatized” after watching the gay sex scenes with Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford on the show.

J. Alphonse Nicholson
Meghan Thee Stallion and J. Alphonse Nicholson for “P-Valley”

Nicholson was recently interviewed by xoNecole interview and he made time to respond to Piles’ reaction. 

“It’s interesting because he knew every character’s name, knew exactly what they said, and so you wonder ‘are people traumatized?’ Are you confused? Or are you just scared to kinda accept maybe who you are or those who are around you are?”

“And I don’t got nothing against that brother,” he continued. “I will say this publicly, though, I do think it’s very unkind to talk about people’s appearance and weight and if you have something harsh to say, like… the 300 pounds of pressure joke… Nicco Annan is my good brother, I love that brother, and I wouldn’t let anyone disrespect him to his face nor through the internet… but um yea, worry about your own weight, dawg… worry about your own height…”

Previous articleViolent Elevator Footage Allowed in OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney’s Murder Trial
Next articleApple Unveils New iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods | PhotosVideo
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO