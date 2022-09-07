Diego Luna Talks ‘Rogue One’ Prequel Series ‘Andor’ Coming to Disney+ | Watch EUR Exclusive

*The first season of the upcoming Disney+ series “Andor” is set five years before the events of “A New Hope” and the second season will reportedly lead into “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Diego Luna returns as rebel hero Cassian Andor and the actor welcomed the opportunity to delve into the backstory of his character.

“The film can only tell you so much. There are many questions about who these characters are, even though there are moments in the film where Cassian talks about his recent past and what he’s gone through and why he’s making the choice of going all the way,” said Luna in a statement via a Disney+ release. “But, with this show, we have the chance to be very specific in telling the story of how a revolutionary starts, in what triggers this clarity, this conviction. There’s room for subtle and different layers that bring richness to what you’re seeing.”

Creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy also noted in the statement that this series “rewinds back five years from the events of ‘Rogue One’ to follow Cassian Andor on his journey to get to the movie.”

Gilroy said the 12-episode series covers one year in time. The second season will explore the following four years, taking fans into “Rogue One.”

Here’s the official synopsis per press release: The series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Luna stars alongside Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw and Faye Marsay.

EUR’s Ny MaGee caught with Mr. Luna to dish about what longtime fans of the “Star Wars” franchise can expect with this new series. Check out what he had to say in the clip below.

“Andor” premieres on September 21, with the first three episodes of the 12-episode series. The original series from Lucasfilm will stream exclusively on Disney+.