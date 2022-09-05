BET+ Celebrates the Ms. Pat Show’s First-Ever Emmy Nom at Season 2 Black-Carpet Premiere | PHOTOS!

*BET+ hosted the cast of The Ms. Pat Show, including star, creator and EP Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, along with castmates J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Theodore Barnes, Briyana Guadalupe, Vince Swann and Brittany Inge, and executive producers Brian Grazer, Jordan E. Cooper, Deb Evans, Marc Velez, Pam Williams and Jon Radler for a celebratory evening that debuted Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated series. Devin Griffin, GM and EVP of BET+ delivered the opening remarks and DJ Hunny Bee turned out beats following a moderated Q&A with Ms. Pat and Cooper.

Other special guests in attendance included:

David Nevins (Chief Content Officer of Scripted Originals for Paramount+ and Chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks)

Robi Reed (VP, Talent and Casting, BET+)

Rose Catherine Pinkney (SVP, Scripted Programming, BET/BET+)

Richard Lawson (Guest Star)

Tina Knowles-Lawson (Businesswoman, Fashion Designer, Philanthropist)

Essence Atkins (Guest Star)

Vincent Bryant (Writer/Comedian)

Tetona Jackson (Actor)

Brian Jordan, Jr. (Actor)

Lisa Vidal (Actor)

Jazz Anderson (Actor)

Highlights include the following:

Entertainment: Sounds and music of the evening were provided by DJ Hunny Bee.

Sounds and music of the evening were provided by DJ Hunny Bee. Screening: Guests previewed the first episode of Season 2 of THE MS. PAT SHOW titled “ Ding Dong The Bitch is Dead ,” while enjoying the skyline views from the rooftop of The London West Hollywood. They noshed on nibbles from the snackbar, which was equipped with popcorn, assorted candies and drinks.

Guests previewed the first episode of Season 2 of titled “ ,” while enjoying the skyline views from the rooftop of The London West Hollywood. They noshed on nibbles from the snackbar, which was equipped with popcorn, assorted candies and drinks. Cast Q&A: Rosy Cordero, Senior TV Reporter at Deadline, led a Q&A session post screening with Ms. Pat and Jordan E. Cooper.

Rosy Cordero, Senior TV Reporter at Deadline, led a Q&A session post screening with Ms. Pat and Jordan E. Cooper. Reception: Guests were led to the penthouse of The London to enjoy an open bar, buffet-style tacos and burgers, and an ice-cream bar while dancing the night away to the tunes of DJ Hunny Bee.

Fans can now enjoy Season 1 and the new season of THE MS. PAT SHOW, exclusively on BET+.

SEASON 2 / THE MS. PAT SHOW

DESCRIPTION: Fresh off an explosive critically acclaimed first season that scored a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Pat and her lovable family return for a second season August 11.

The “grown-folks sitcom,” complete with unfiltered language, is based on Pat’s incredible real life story of a teen mom and former convicted felon from inner city Atlanta turned suburban Indiana mom. Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, which has already taken on profound topics including non-binary pronouns, school shootings, drug addiction, racism and child abuse, finds the Carson Family moving from a period of adjusting to a white suburban neighborhood, into a season of growth in these new surroundings.

This modern, multi-generational African American family, navigating life’s twists and turns against the backdrop of current cultural chaos, explores self-love and past traumas. Most importantly, Pat confronts her own demons with plenty of laughs and even a few tears along the way, as only she can do.

Source: beckmedia.com