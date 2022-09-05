Flo S. Jenkins: Hey! Attention BLACK RADIO … How About Giving Talented New R&B Artists a Chance to Be Heard?

*There are Black-targeted and Black-owned radio stations throughout the country that did a lot of celebrating in the month of June. Hosts celebrated the importance of Juneteenth and provided their radio audience with info some had never previously heard. In June, there was also great attention focused on remembering and celebrating Black music/artists and the abundance of good R&B music by talented artists throughout the years.

Now that June 2022 is long gone, what will the music-playing focus be? What will the Program Directors or Music Directors decide is worthy music for their listening audience? Will these much-needed Black-owned radio stations continue to play the same not-too-creative, often monotonous music, over and over and over all day, every day by the same recording artists? Some of whom are not true reps of soulful R&B that have some heart-inspired feeling and purposeful-meaning lyrically—just my opinion, though.

Granted, I’m from the Baby-Boomer generation, so, much of the music I hear on the radio day in and day out – over and over and over again does not rate too highly with me. Especially when I recall songs to measure them against—perhaps unfairly—like Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Goin’ On?” Or “Keep On Pushin’” by Curtis Mayfield; “You’ve Got the Best of My Love” and “Don’t Wanna Lose Your Love” (by arguably the best R&B female trio of all time) …. “I Was Made to Love Her” and “Love’s in Need of Love Today” by Stevie Wonder; Donny Hathaway, “The Ghetto” and “I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know”; Al Green’s “Love and Happiness”, “Let’s Stay Together”, “Tired of Being Alone”; Gladys Knight & the Pips, “Neither One of Us”, “Midnight Train to Georgia”; Aretha Franklin, “Chain of Fools”, “Respect”; “My Girl” by the Temptations; “Turn Off the Lights” and “Love TKO” by Teddy Pendergrass …etc. etc.

There are many others I’ve not named, but whose music is soulful, meaningful, impactful, artful—and perpetual. And WHY is their music perpetual? Because their music seemed to truly matter to them—and to us—so it remains a part of the minds and hearts and very lives of multi-millions of us to this very day.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Usher Comes for Diddy: ‘R&B is Dead’ Debate is ‘Blasphemous’ | VIDEO

I could go on and on. But in reference to all those examples of pure soul and talent that I named, honestly, I’ve gotta say this:… “What the heck are some of these (so-called urban, contemporary R&B) songs about that we’re hearing on today’s music highways and Black radio stations?! What’s the motivation for them? They’re focusing/singing so much about trivialities – cars, jewelry, clothes, and meaningless competitiveness of all types. Many of the artists seem to be crying out for answers to real problems. Others seem to need anger-management counseling. And—with permission of Music Directors, Program Directors, and obviously with the approval of the radio station owners overall) they’re overloading the airwaves with minutia; sexual content – and the sex so many sing about seems just THAT—no true affection, no beauty of romance, nor real love attached to it! My goodness! WHO the heck ARE these folks that are claiming to be “artists?!” There needs to be a better understanding of the word “artist.” Are audiences really yearning for this kind of music—and is that why the radio station’s Music Directors and Program Directors are “giving them what they want”?

As an editor, publicist, and journalist who interviewed singers and reviewed new music back in the 70s and 80s, I do know some things about the music industry and music promotion, like it’s too often about “show me the money” if you want your music played on my radio station. But, c’mon. Give true musical talent and enthusiasts a break! I KNOW there is terrific music out there by artists who have worked hard, pouring their meager funds into studio production costs. Then, when they have a great, finished project that they have to try to promote all alone, they just can’t seem to get a break with the airing of their music.

I’m bringing this all up (and, ok, basically complaining) because I know the Black radio stations, especially, can and should do better. Black radio station owners, especially, know what it’s like to need an open door. There are so few of them across the nation. No one would even sell a radio station to a Black person. They couldn’t even get a license to own a station. Here’s the thing: there were formerly no Black radio stations until Congress made it possible through the tax incentive issues back in the late 70s. It allowed Black radio stations to bust on the scene and be an avenue where Black voices could be heard. So why are they not aware that they can be the open door for more new talented young singers to be heard? The stations keep playing these same songs all day. I’m suggesting this: Why not allow 5 new-unknown, gifted artists’ music to be heard weekly on your stations? Give somebody a chance who really has some musical talent! Because some of the folks I’m hearing are not that great—yet they get continual airplay! And the songs/music too many of them are presenting to audiences are not representing Black folks in the best light. There are so many others—not in the Baby Boomer generation—who know decent, soulful music, and they feel the same as I do.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Diddy Says He Meant No Disrespect with Criticism About R&B Music Being Dead | Video

I heard the music of several young vocalists, and I was blown away by their talent. One is singer/songwriter, MC, poet, social activist Efrem Love-Logiq Bryant, a native of Los Angeles, CA. He’s performed to great applause at various venues in Southern California—including Harvelles, the Jazz Café, and the Greek Theatre as a featured singer with a top band that saluted Gil Scott-Heron a while back. Love-Logiq blew the crowds away! He has worked diligently, loves the art of music, and has put loads of money into producing and getting his music out there.

He’s only one amongst surely thousands of other young talents out there who just want to share their music with the world, and hopefully on a Black radio station. I’m suggesting that you, Music and Program Directors working for Black radio station owners, hear what I’m saying and give somebody musically gifted a chance—someone who may not have a promo team repping them, or who may not be signed to record label that can, perhaps, pay your station to be heard.

Bottom line, and I reiterate, they’re struggling out there. You’ve struggled, too. So, I’m asking you to allow at least one new artist’s music to be introduced and heard on your station daily. What does it cost you to allow 3 minutes on your airwaves, just 3 minutes of time to an artist who really is worth hearing? This is how we, as Black folks, can help each other in small ways. We just do not do that enough. But other cultures seem to always find ways to help each other. When can we start? Avenues of communication are crucial to the Black communities nationwide/worldwide. Whether we’re sharing important stories of survival or success or great music. It’s urgent. When we can share stories of value—and music of value with our folks, it helps us all progress.

I’m suggesting Efrem Love-Logiq Bryant because this artist is not trying “to be no star.” He’s brilliant, intelligent, loving, a psychotherapist, AND just LOVES MUSIC. In discussing his music aspirations, Love-Logiq says he hopes to “pump love, the essence and impetus of all beautiful things on earth,” back into music.

He has the talent, and the lyrics of his songs do not degrade (or “buffoon-erize”) Black people. Plus, this is my musically-gifted, hard-working son! Check out LOVE-LOGIQ’s latest work on Spotify, entitled Scorpio– and hopefully, you’ll soon hear it on a Black-owned radio station.

For Further info, contact Flo S. Jenkins: goodjenksmedia@gmail.com