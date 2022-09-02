Friday, September 2, 2022
Tyrese Ordered to Pay $10k/Mo in Child Support, Judge Threatens to Hold Him in Contempt | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Tyrese / Getty

*A Georgia judge has ordered Tyrese Gibson to pay over $10,000 a month in child support.

The judgment was announced Tuesday during a hearing in Fulton County as part of Gibson’s divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Samantha Lee Gibson. The pair share a 3-year-old daughter, Soraya Lee

During the hearing, the judge appeared to snap after hearing that the actor made $2 million in 2018. A video published by TMZ shows Gibson being asked about his alleged financial hardships during this same year and when he attempted to respond, the judge threatened to hold the actor in contempt. 

“Sir, I’m asking you, because I don’t do the CFO thing,” Tyrese said to the attorney. He added “here’s a question to you, smart person” before Judge Kevin M. Farmer cut him off and said: “No. Hey, that’s enough. … If you do it again, I’m gonna hold you in contempt. You don’t ask any questions!” the judge shouts in the clip below. “That’s not how this works!”

After the judge ordered the actor to pay $10,690/month in child support, he addressed Gibson directly, saying … “This is not a punishment for you. Put that money where it belongs, in the child!”

TMZ writes, “Now, the hitch for Tyrese is the judge said the $10k/month dates back to when Samantha first filed for divorce in Sept. 2020 … which means he owes his ex a lump sum of $209k.” However, the judge knocked off $46k because Gibson made Samantha’s car payments for 2 years. 

The judge said neither party will pay spousal support, according to TMZ. 

Gibson is also paying $10,690/month in child support for his teenage daughter, Shayla, whom he shares with ex-wife Norma Mitchell.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

