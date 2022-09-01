Nicole Linton Allegedly Had a ‘Lapse of Consciousness’ During Deadly LA Crash

*The nurse charged with six counts of murder for a deadly multi-car crash in Los Angeles allegedly had a “lapse of consciousness” during the fiery wreck.

We reported previously that Nicole Linton had her nursing license suspended after the deadly crash. She has been charged with six counts of murder and is awaiting trial, KTLA reports. Linton, 37, allegedly was driving at a high rate of speed on La Brea Boulevard on August 4 when she crashed into several vehicles.

Killed in the crash were Asherey Ryan, 23, who was pregnant, a baby boy and Ryan’s boyfriend. Two other women in another vehicle also were killed.

Linton reportedly had been experiencing a “frightening” mental health crisis in the days before the crash, and even on the day of the incident, according to court records filed by her attorneys, Revolt reports.

According to court records obtained by The Los Angeles Times, Linton struggled with bipolar disorder for at least four years before the crash. Documents add that the nurse suffered an “apparent lapse of consciousness” during the deadly collision.

On Aug. 6, Dr. William Winter evaluated Linton at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. In his notes, he wrote, “She has no recollection of the events that led to her collision.” Winter added, “The next thing she recalled was lying on the pavement and seeing that her car was on fire.” In a letter to the court, the nurse’s sister, Camille Linton, shared that Nicole’s first mental breakdown was observed in May 2018. Camille claims it was while Nicole was studying to become a nurse anesthetist at the University of Texas in Houston.

“The stress was too much for her and it ‘broke’ her. Thus beginning the journey of Nicole’s four-year struggle with mental illness,” Camille wrote.

According to the court documents, Linton reportedly had a mental breakdown in May 2018 that required police intervention. When officers arrived at her apartment while she was having a panic attack, Linton ran away and jumped on their car. She was arrested for disorderly conduct. Linton allegedly claimed she was possessed by her deceased grandmother.

She once required stitches on her forehead after banging her head into glass at Ben Taub psychiatric hospital. A year later, a neighbor alerted her relatives after seeing Linton running through her apartment complex naked. Her family had her involuntarily committed to a psychiatric ward.

In the court documents, Linton’s lawyers argued, “In the days and hours leading up to the events of Aug. 4, Nicole’s behavior became increasingly frightening.” The lawyers added, “[Nicole] told her sister that she was flying out to meet her in Houston the next day so she could do her niece’s hair. She also said that she would be getting married and that her sister should meet her at the altar.”

Linton is reportedly being held in lieu of $9 million bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Chinatown.