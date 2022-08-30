New Documentary Claims Michael Jackson Used 19 Fake IDs to Score Drugs | Video

*The new documentary “TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson” is set to explore the late singer’s yearslong drug abuse which ultimately led to his death.

In the doc, Michael Jackson’s physician, Conrad Murray, and an LAPD detective discuss certain details about the King of Pop’s drug addiction, such as the various medical professionals that allegedly enabled MJ.

“It’s a lot more complicated than just: Dr. Murray was at his bedside when he died,” Orlando Martinez, the LAPD detective assigned to Jackson’s death, says in the doc, New York Post reports.

“Circumstances had been leading up to his death for years, and all of these different medical professionals had allowed Michael to dictate his own terms, get the medicines he wanted, when he wanted them, where he wanted them,” Martinez shares. “All of them are the reason why he’s dead today.”

According to testimony in the doc, Jackson created 19 fake IDs to collect various drugs. His close pal, late Hollywood dermatologist Arnold Klein, reportedly documented which prescriptions the fake identities were associated with.

“The way that Michael went about getting all these drugs was doctor shopping. He had multiple, different doctors that he was involved with and he would go to ‘Doctor A’ and ask for a sedative, and then he would go to ‘Doctor B’ and may ask for the same one,” Jackson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Harry Glassman, claims in the documentary. “Michael is responsible, to a great extent, for his own demise, but he certainly had a lot of help from the medical community.”

Jackson died in June of 2009 after suffering cardiac arrest reportedly brought on by the anesthetic propofol. The drug was administered often by Jackson’s physician, Conrad Murray. After Jackson’s death was ruled a homicide, Murray was blamed and later convicted of involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to four years in prison and was released after nearly two behind bars.

According to Murray, propofol “was the only way he could go to sleep, especially when he was getting ready for a tour.”

“It was not a big deal — he had been using it for decades, different doctors had given it to him from all around the world … and they allowed him to sometimes inject the medicine,” Murray says in the documentary. “He was able to push the propofol himself, and the doctors allowed him to do it, and that was OK.”

“We knew that there were multiple doctors doing what Dr. Murray had done and that they had done it over the course of years,” Martinez says. “We decided to concentrate on that night for the criminal side of it. So that negated all of the other history with the other doctors.”

“There are a lot of folks to blame who have never had a reckoning for his death.”

TMZ Executive Producer Harvey Levin claims Klein told him in November 2009 that Jackson routinely got high on Demerol “for hours at a time” at Klein’s office.

“There were times he would write prescriptions for things that had nothing to do with what we were treating them for,” says MJ’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe, who worked for Klein as an assistant. Rowe says in the doc that Klein “would write prescriptions that were not conducive to what a dermatologist would normally write a prescription for.”

“TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson” premieres Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 p.m. on Fox.