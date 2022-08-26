Friday, August 26, 2022
HomeNews
News

Black Californians Detail Racism with Latino Co-Workers in Discrimination Lawsuits

By Ny MaGee
0

gavel/judge
Close up of Male lawyer or judge hand’s striking the gavel on sounding block

*Some of California’s largest discrimination cases center on Black employees at warehouses being mistreated by their Latino co-workers. 

The state recently settled a series of lawsuits with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. 

“We are seeing an increase in larger race harassment cases,” Anna Park, regional attorney for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Los Angeles district office, told The Los Angeles Times. “The nature of them has gotten uglier. There’s a more blatant display of hatred with the N-word, with imagery, with nooses. All the violence you’re seeing in the news, it is manifesting in the employment context.”

One of the lawsuits involved Medical supplier Cardinal Health and transportation giant Ryder Integrated Logistics, both located in California’s Inland Empire, FOX News reports. Supervisors at both companies are accused of ignoring complaints from Black workers about being racially harassed by Latino and white employees. Both companies reportedly settled EEOC lawsuits in 2021. 

READ MORE: Tesla Hit with Another Lawsuit for Racial Harassment and Discrimination

The Lookout: Four California Criminal Justice Reform Laws That Took Effect This Year
The Lookout: Four California Criminal Justice Reform Laws That Took Effect This Year

“‘Hey, monkey! Yeah, you!’ and waved a banana in her hand. A group of women burst out laughing,” Benjamin Watkins told the LA Times of what a Latina co-worker said to him at a Moreno Valley warehouse. 

“When they look you right in the eye and call you the N-word to your face, that’s dehumanizing,” a Black Ontario warehouse employee, Leon Simmons, told the outlet.

The complainants allege they were denied promotions and more often received labor-intensive jobs compared to non-Black employees. They also faced retaliation from Latino and White supervisors if they complained about the racial harassment, according to the court filings reviewed by the LA Times.

According to reports, about 300 Black workers will receive compensation from the settlements. The multi-million dollar payouts are the largest in California over the last decade related to racial discrimination.

Cardinal will reportedly pay $1.45 million and Ryder agreed to pay $1 million, according to Fox News. Ryder’s staffing service, Kimco, will also pay $1 million and Cardinal’s staffing agency, AppleOne, will implement harassment training.

Previous articleJamie Foxx’s Latest Classic: His Pitch Perfect, Hilarious Impression of Donald Trump | WATCH and Howl 🙂
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lil’ Wayne Sued For Allegedly Punching His Former Assistant On Private Jet – Damages Being Sought!

Social Heat

Drunk ‘Friends’ Inserted Tumbler in Man’s Rectum – Doctors Cut it Out!

Social Heat

Kevin Hunter Jr. Denies Charging $100K on Mother’s (Wendy Williams) CC Before Account was Closed

Social Heat

Never Mind – NeNe Leakes Dismisses Racism Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo | VIDEO

Social Heat

Nappy Roots Musician and Brewery Owner was Robbed, Kidnapped and Shot in Atlanta | VIDEO

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO