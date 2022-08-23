Tuesday, August 23, 2022
HomeNews
News

‘House of the Dragon’ Makes History as HBO’s Biggest Series Premiere

By Ny MaGee
0

HBO series
House of the Dragon / HBO/Twitter

*HBO’s “House of the Dragon” debuted Sunday night and drew 9.986 million viewers across HBO and its HBO Max streaming service. The ratings make it the largest original series premiere in the network’s history. 

“House of the Dragon” comes over three years after the Game of Thrones finale. The series is set 200 years before Got “and will recount the height of the Targaryen empire in Westeros—specifically, chronicling what happened before and during the Dance of the Dragons, a destructive civil war between the Targaryens as they vied for the Iron Throne,” per Complex

George R. R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood” serves as the basis for the new series. 

The series stars Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra, Matt Smith as Rhaenyra’s uncle, Prince Daemon, Rhys Ifans as Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke portrays his daughter, Alicent, Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryonand King Viserys will is played by Paddy Considine

OTHER NEWS: Ready To Love: Exit Interview w/ April Raquel | WATCH

HBO chief Casey Bloys previously told Variety that “it’s probably a pretty good bet” that a second season of the show will be ordered. According to Deadline, HBO spent over $100 million on marketing the new series. 

“What appealed to me about it was it’s a family drama,” Bloys told the New York Times about the new show. “Anybody who has stepparents or siblings or half siblings, or had warring factions of a family—I think every single family in America has dealt with some version of this.” 

HBO moved forward with “House of the Dragon” after receiving the guidance of George R.R. Martin.

“George, for us, in this process has been a really valuable resource,” Bloys told the Times. “He is literally the creator of this world. He is its historian, its creator, its keeper. And so I can’t imagine doing a show that he didn’t believe in or didn’t endorse.”

New episodes of “House of the Dragon” airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO.

Previous articleJeffCars.com Review: The 2022 Kia EV6 All-Electric Vehicle
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO