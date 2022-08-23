‘House of the Dragon’ Makes History as HBO’s Biggest Series Premiere

*HBO’s “House of the Dragon” debuted Sunday night and drew 9.986 million viewers across HBO and its HBO Max streaming service. The ratings make it the largest original series premiere in the network’s history.

“House of the Dragon” comes over three years after the Game of Thrones finale. The series is set 200 years before Got “and will recount the height of the Targaryen empire in Westeros—specifically, chronicling what happened before and during the Dance of the Dragons, a destructive civil war between the Targaryens as they vied for the Iron Throne,” per Complex.

George R. R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood” serves as the basis for the new series.

The series stars Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra, Matt Smith as Rhaenyra’s uncle, Prince Daemon, Rhys Ifans as Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke portrays his daughter, Alicent, Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryonand King Viserys will is played by Paddy Considine.

HBO chief Casey Bloys previously told Variety that “it’s probably a pretty good bet” that a second season of the show will be ordered. According to Deadline, HBO spent over $100 million on marketing the new series.

“What appealed to me about it was it’s a family drama,” Bloys told the New York Times about the new show. “Anybody who has stepparents or siblings or half siblings, or had warring factions of a family—I think every single family in America has dealt with some version of this.”

HBO moved forward with “House of the Dragon” after receiving the guidance of George R.R. Martin.

“George, for us, in this process has been a really valuable resource,” Bloys told the Times. “He is literally the creator of this world. He is its historian, its creator, its keeper. And so I can’t imagine doing a show that he didn’t believe in or didn’t endorse.”

New episodes of “House of the Dragon” airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO.