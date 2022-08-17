Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Solange Makes History as First Black Woman to Compose Music for New York City Ballet

By Ny MaGee
Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

*Solange Knowles is the first Black woman tapped to compose music for the New York City Ballet. 

The singer and songwriter is composing music for the New York Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala, NBC News reports. 

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker, the ballet’s vice chair, will be honored at the event that will debut on Sept. 28 at Lincoln Center in New York City. Per the report, Knowles’ production is not yet titled but will include choreography by Gianna Riesen. 

“Very excited to announce i’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet,” Knowles tweeted Tuesday.

READ MORE: Solange Knowles’ New Library (The Saint Heron) Celebrates Black Creatives

As reported by CNN, following the September premiere, shows are scheduled for both October and May at Manhattan’s Lincoln Center.

Late last year, Solange announced the debut of her free library led by the Saint Heron creative agency.

The library features rare books and art created by Black creatives. The stated mission is to educate readers as to the depths of Black creativity.

Solange released a statement at the time to Variety about the exciting project that read: “The Saint Heron Library continues the work we have been building by preserving collections of creators with the urgency they deserve. Together we seek to create an archive of stories and works we deem valuable. These works expand imaginations, and it is vital to us to make them accessible to students, and our communities for research and engagement, so that the works are integrated into our collective story and belong and grow with us. I look forward to the Saint Heron library continuously growing and evolving and over the next decade becoming a sacred space for literature and expressions for years to come.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

