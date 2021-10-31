*Recently, Solange Knowles announced the debut of her free library led by Saint Heron creative agency.

The library will feature rare books and art created by Black creatives. The stated mission is to educate readers as to the depths of Black creativity.

The Saint Heron Library’s inaugural season will be guest curated by Rosa Duffy of the Community Bookstore and Reading Room, For Keeps Books and will be sponsored by Aesop Skincare and give readers the ability to borrow any book from the series free of charge for up to 45 days.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Influencer Lynette Adkins Reveals Her Path to Amazon Independence and Making Her Own Money | VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINT HERON (@saintheron)

Solange released a statement to Variety about the exciting project that read:

“The Saint Heron Library continues the work we have been building by preserving collections of creators with the urgency they deserve. Together we seek to create an archive of stories and works we deem valuable. These works expand imaginations, and it is vital to us to make them accessible to students, and our communities for research and engagement, so that the works are integrated into our collective story and belong and grow with us. I look forward to the Saint Heron library continuously growing and evolving and over the next decade becoming a sacred space for literature and expressions for years to come.”