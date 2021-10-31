Sunday, October 31, 2021
HomeNews
News

Solange Knowles’ New Library (The Saint Heron) Celebrates Black Creatives

By EurWebWriter
0

Solange Knowles (Getty)
Solange Knowles (Getty)

*Recently, Solange Knowles announced the debut of her free library led by Saint Heron creative agency.

The library will feature rare books and art created by Black creatives. The stated mission is to educate readers as to the depths of Black creativity.

The Saint Heron Library’s inaugural season will be guest curated by Rosa Duffy of the Community Bookstore and Reading Room, For Keeps Books and will be sponsored by Aesop Skincare and give readers the ability to borrow any book from the series free of charge for up to 45 days.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Influencer Lynette Adkins Reveals Her Path to Amazon Independence and Making Her Own Money | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAINT HERON (@saintheron)

Solange released a statement to Variety about the exciting project that read:

“The Saint Heron Library continues the work we have been building by preserving collections of creators with the urgency they deserve. Together we seek to create an archive of stories and works we deem valuable. These works expand imaginations, and it is vital to us to make them accessible to students, and our communities for research and engagement, so that the works are integrated into our collective story and belong and grow with us. I look forward to the Saint Heron library continuously growing and evolving and over the next decade becoming a sacred space for literature and expressions for years to come.”

Previous articleNephew Tommy Talks ‘Ready to Love’s’ New Season & His New Venture | LISTEN
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO