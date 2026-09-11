Bill Hader Returns in New ‘Cat in the Hat’ Trailer | WATCH

Quinta Brunson, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera and Tituss Burgess join the voice cast for the animated adventure opening Nov. 6.

*Bill Hader is back, causing beautifully animated trouble as the voice of Dr. Seuss’ most famous feline in the new trailer for “The Cat in the Hat.”

The latest footage offers another look at Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s reimagining of the children’s classic. This time, the Cat works for the I.I.I.I., short for the Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC. His assignment is Gabby and Sebastian, siblings struggling to adjust after moving to a new town. He’s supposed to lift their spirits, but there’s a catch: If the notoriously unpredictable Cat takes things too far, he could lose his magical hat.

EURweb previously covered an earlier “Cat in the Hat” trailer, which introduced the film’s expanded world and the Cat’s unusual new mission. The latest trailer keeps that premise in play as Warner Bros. moves closer to the movie’s November release.

Hader leads an impressive voice cast. “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson joins Matt Berry and Xochitl Gomez, with Giancarlo Esposito and America Ferrera also lending their voices to the animated adventure. Tituss Burgess, Bowen Yang, Paula Pell and Tiago Martinez round out the ensemble.

Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni direct “The Cat in the Hat” from their own screenplay. The movie is based on Dr. Seuss’ landmark children’s book. Daniela Mazzucato and Jared Stern serve as producers, while Hader is among the executive producers. The film represents a milestone for Warner Bros. Pictures Animation as its first full-length feature film.

“The Cat in the Hat” opens internationally beginning Nov. 4 before arriving in North American theaters and IMAX on Nov. 6, 2026. Watch the new trailer above.

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