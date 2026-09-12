NewsBits: Lady Gaga Welcomes First Baby, Chingy Addresses Son, Gail Bean Reveals Disturbing Hollywood Encounter

Lady Gaga quietly enters motherhood as Chingy responds to his son and Gail Bean recounts an alleged boundary-crossing incident.

Lady Gaga at the 2016 American Music Awards/Credit: Depositphotos

*In today’s NewsBits, Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky have welcomed their first child, rapper Chingy is responding after son Isaiah Russell-Bailey publicly addressed their relationship, and “Snowfall” star Gail Bean is sharing a disturbing experience she says involved an unnamed Hollywood editor.

Lady Gaga Welcomes First Child With Michael Polansky

Mother Monster is officially a mother.

Lady Gaga, 40, and fiancé Michael Polansky, 42, have welcomed their first child together, with the newly expanded family recently spotted together in Northern California.

The couple has not disclosed the baby’s name, sex or date of birth.

Gaga and Polansky have kept a low profile in recent months. The singer had not been publicly spotted since August, when she stopped for a selfie with a fan in Northern California. Before that, she appeared at an event at The Grove in Los Angeles in May.

The downtime followed a busy stretch for Gaga, who wrapped “The Mayhem Ball” in April after nearly nine months and 86 shows around the world.

Gaga and Polansky have been engaged since March 2024. Their absence from the spotlight had sparked online speculation about their relationship, but their first sighting with their newborn revealed a much happier reason for keeping things private.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky spotted with newborn baby for first time since surprise announcement https://t.co/qDocpdTj6r pic.twitter.com/NE1Vr5EZwx — Page Six (@PageSix) September 12, 2026

Chingy Responds To Son Isaiah Russell-Bailey

Chingy is addressing his relationship with son Isaiah Russell-Bailey while acknowledging they can have different perspectives on the same history.

After Isaiah shared his feelings about their relationship following Chingy’s recent interview, the rapper told The Shade Room that he believes family matters should generally remain private.

“I can know that I tried while Isaiah can still feel that he needed more from me. Both can be true,” Chingy wrote. “My intentions do not erase his experience, and his pain does not erase the love I have always had for him.”

Chingy said he contributed more than $200,000 in child support and attempted to maintain a relationship with Isaiah, while acknowledging that financial support cannot replace a father’s presence.

He said he is willing to listen, take responsibility for his part and have an honest conversation privately.

“Your father loves you,” Chingy told Isaiah. “I always have, and I always will.”

Gali Bean talked to Cam Newton about the dark side of Hollywood and he was CONFUSED when Gali revealed to him that an editor from the indie film she was filming sent her a footage of him jerking off to her while editing her film and then he burst, she claims she couldn’t see it… pic.twitter.com/MZXY35SEVw — flame (@laflame_xq) September 11, 2026

Gail Bean Recounts Disturbing Experience with Hollywood Editor

Gail Bean left Cam Newton stunned while recounting an uncomfortable experience involving an unnamed Hollywood editor. During an appearance on Newton’s “Funky Friday,” the “Snowfall” actress said an editor working on one of her independent films sent her a sexually explicit video of himself while footage featuring her was allegedly visible on his editing screen.

Bean said she ultimately decided against publicly exposing the editor and did not identify him during the conversation.

Her account highlighted the serious professional-boundary violations performers can encounter behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

Newton appeared visibly surprised by the revelation, but Bean remained focused on describing what she says occurred rather than identifying the person involved. Because she has not named the editor, his identity remains undisclosed.

From Lady Gaga beginning a new chapter as a first-time mother to Chingy confronting a complicated father-son relationship and Gail Bean speaking about an unsettling Hollywood experience, today’s NewsBits bring three deeply personal stories from beyond the spotlight.

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