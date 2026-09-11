Charges Dropped Against Tyrese in Deadly Dog Attack Case

The actor completed a pretrial diversion program after facing animal cruelty and other charges tied to the 2025 death of his neighbor’s dog.

Tyrese Gibson at the “Fast and Furious 6” Los Angeles Premiere, Gibson Amphitheatre, Universal City, CA, 05-21-13. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Tyrese Gibson is no longer facing criminal charges in connection with the 2025 dog attack that left his Atlanta neighbor’s 5-year-old spaniel dead.

Gibson’s attorney, Gabe Banks, confirmed to CBS News Atlanta that all charges against the “Fast & Furious” star have been dismissed. A separate report from WSB-TV provides an important detail about how the case ended: Gibson completed a pretrial diversion program before the charges were dismissed in August.

The dismissal ends the criminal case against Gibson. It does not mean he was acquitted at trial.

Deadly Attack Led to Animal Cruelty Charge

The case began Sept. 18, 2025, in Atlanta’s Buckhead area. Fulton County police said Gibson’s Cane Corsos were roaming the neighborhood when his neighbor’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Henry, was fatally attacked.

According to authorities, Henry’s owner had let the dog outside and returned minutes later to find him severely injured. Henry was taken to a veterinary hospital but did not survive.

Doorbell footage released during the investigation showed multiple Cane Corsos identified by authorities as Gibson’s dogs roaming another neighbor’s property shortly before the attack. Police also said they had received five reports of Gibson’s dogs running loose during the preceding week and that Gibson had been warned about the problem.

EURweb reported on the arrest warrant when the case first unfolded. Gibson later surrendered at the Fulton County Jail and was released on a $20,000 bond. EURweb also covered his booking.

Tyrese Gibson arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 18, 2023, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Gibson Rehomed His Dogs

Gibson was not at his Atlanta home when the fatal attack occurred, according to his legal team. Afterward, he rehomed the dogs involved.

The actor also publicly expressed sorrow over Henry’s death.

“As an empath, my heart hurts deeply for their unimaginable loss, and I’ve been trying to reach out directly to express my sorrow and condolences,” Gibson said at the time.

Authorities initially pursued an animal cruelty charge along with dog-at-large and nuisance charges. With Gibson’s diversion program completed, those charges are now dismissed.

“Tyrese welcomes the State’s dismissal of the charges and is grateful to his family, friends, and fans for their unwavering support throughout this process,” Banks told CBS News Atlanta.

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