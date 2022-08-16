Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Tami Roman’s New Scripted Series ‘Haus of Vicious’ Picked Up By BET

By Ny MaGee
Tami Roman
Tami Roman / Getty

*Tami Roman’s new scripted series, “Haus of Vicious,” has been picked up by BET and is set to premiere on August 17 at 8 p.m.

The 8-episode, one-hour drama series stars Roman as Chantel Vivian, a fashion designer, whose success is overshadowed by her narcissistic husband, addiction, unresolved childhood traumas and a dysfunctional personal life, per press release. 

Per Deadline, the series also stars Norman Nixon Jr. (Milan), Tiffany Black (Raven), Kyler O’Neal (Izzy), Brely Evans (Avery), Lyric Anderson (Tia), and industry veteran Ella Joyce (Carolyn).

All the episodes were directed by Kim Fields and with Roman, Marvin Neil, Eric Tomosunas, Herb Kimble, Kim Fields and creator/showrunner Jill Ramsey serving as Executive Producers.

READ MORE: Tami Roman Reveals She Was ‘Betrayed’ by ‘Basketball Wives’ Producers

“Bringing these fierce and flawed characters to life against the backdrop of the provocative fashion industry is a gig of slaying oh so delicious to me as a director and an executive producer,” said Fields in a statement.

“I’m excited to be an executive producer on ‘Haus of Vicious’ and having the capability of offering opportunities to my super talented peers in the industry,” Roman said. “Partnering with BET on this project is definitely a blessing and I look forward to a lon- lasting relationship.”

In a message shared on Instagram, Roman had this to say about her new series, “Yo! This is a dream right?!?! OMG! Season 2 pick up/20 more episodes before the premiere tonight. My God is great 💛 thank you so much @vh1 and everyone who called & texted to congratulate #TeamUnfaithful #LetsGetIt #VH1Unfaithful“.

You can currently catch Roman in the BET+ comedy series “The Ms. Pat Show,” the second season of which is now airing.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

