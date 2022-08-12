Friday, August 12, 2022
Bodycam Shows Police Dragging Marshawn Lynch Out of Car During DUI Arrest | Watch

By Ny MaGee
DUI arresr
Marshawn being dragged out of the car

*Marshawn Lynch’s arrest video has been released and it shows that the former NFLer had to be forcibly removed from his vehicle by police. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

As reported previously, Lynch was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of DUI.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest,” officials from the LVMPD told PEOPLE. “Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.”

The arrest occurred at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).  Sources tell TMZ Sports that the former Seahawks player, 36, was driving into curbs before the traffic stop. The outlet also notes that Lynch’s car had one tire missing, and at least one other flattened.

READ MORE: Marshawn Lynch Arrested, Charged with DUI – Car Had Missing and Flat Tires! | LOOK

In police bodycam footage, Lynch refuses to obey the commands to step out of the car. He is heard asking why he had to leave the vehicle and officers explain that he was “obstructing an investigation.” That’s when one of the cops grabbed lynch by his sweatshirt pulls him to the ground. 

Officers are also heard saying that Lunch smelled like alcohol.

Lynch was reportedly uncooperative at the police station and officers said they “had to use a restraint chair” to draw his blood after obtaining a search warrant, per TMZ.

Lynch is facing multiple charges, including DUI, failing or refusing to surrender proof of security, unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in the travel lane, USA Today reports, citing jail records. 

Lynch’s attorneys Richard A. Schonfeld and David Z. Chesnoff, released a statement, saying, “Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

Lynch’s court hearing on the matter is scheduled for December.

