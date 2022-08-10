*Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of DUI.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest,” officials from the LVMPD told PEOPLE. “Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.”

The arrest occurred at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). Sources tell TMZ Sports that the former Seahawks player, 36, was driving into curbs on the side of the road before the traffic stop.

The outlet also notes that Lynch’s car had one tire missing, and at least one other flattened.

READ MORE: Marshawn Lynch Shows Off Improv Skills for Netflix’s New ‘Murderville’ Series

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence. (2/2)

Event: LLV220800034519 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 9, 2022

Here’s more from TMZ:

Witnesses tell us they saw Lynch parked at the scene around 5:45 AM — roughly two hours before his arrest — and claim at one point, the running back exited his car to sit on the curb with the driver-side door wide open.

We’re told Lynch remained at the scene until cops arrived … who ultimately determined he was impaired and arrested him for driving under the influence.

We’re told Lynch left a trail of damage on the road until his car reached its resting point … with visible marks on the pavement and curbs.

Additionally, Lynch’s car appeared undrivable by the time cops arrived and busted him for DUI on Tuesday … with one tire completely missing, and at least one other flattened.

TMZ Sports has obtained pictures of the 2020 Shelby GT500 cops believe Lynch was driving prior to his arrest … showing the front-left wheel’s rim resting on the pavement, with no tire in sight.

Lynch is facing multiple charges, including DUI, failing or refusing to surrender proof of security, unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in the travel lane, USA Today reports, citing jail records.

Following his arrest, Lynch was held in custody at Las Vegas City Jail with a pending bail of $3,381.

His arrest comes amid reports that Lynch is joining the 2022 Seahawks broadcast team as a special correspondent, CBS Sports reports.

Lynch’s court date has been set for December.