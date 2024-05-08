Wednesday, May 8, 2024
HomeNews
News

50 Cent Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex Daphne Joy Over Allegations of Sexual and Physical Abuse
By Ny MaGee
0
Daphne Joy 50 Cent Sire - Instagram
Daphne Joy 50 Cent Sire – Instagram

*50 Cent is taking legal action against his ex, Daphne Joy, after she alleged he raped her.

In March, Joy took to Instagram to publicly allege that the rapper sexually and physically abused her, a claim 50 Cent vehemently denies. As we reported earlier, he asserts that her accusations are a retaliatory strike in response to his pursuit of full custody of their 11-year-old son, Sire.

“I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned,” Joy posted. “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. 

She added, “You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

50 Cent wants custody of Sire after Joy was named as one of Diddy’s “sex workers” in the lawsuit Rodney Jones filed against the iconic hip-hop music producer.

Sire 50 Cent Daphne Joy - 50 Cent instagram
Sire 50 Cent Daphne Joy – 50 Cent instagram

On Monday, legal representatives for 50 lodged a lawsuit against Joy. As Complex reports, the filing underscores Joy’s Instagram post regarding 50, which exposed him to online harassment, thereby tarnishing his professional reputation and complicating his child custody proceedings.

According to court records, 50 sent a letter to Joy last month requesting a retraction. Allegedly, she declined, while her legal team insisted that he compensate her with millions of dollars and withdraw the custody lawsuit if he wished for her to remove the post.

50 Cent responded by initiating a defamation lawsuit against Joy, seeking damages surpassing $1 million. 

His lawyers told TMZ, “Despite being given ample opportunity to retract a false and malicious retaliatory accusation, Ms. Narvaez has shamefully chosen to interfere with her 11-year-old son’s relationship with his loving father by falsely calling him a ‘rapist.’ The motivation behind this appears to be Ms. Narvaez’s unfortunate entanglement and misguided loyalty to Mr. Combs, who we believe to be underwriting this attack and whom Mr. Jackson has been warning Ms. Narvaez and others about for many years.”

Additionally, 50 Cent is petitioning for a court mandate compelling Joy to delete the post and refrain from making further derogatory remarks.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM:  50 Cent Disputes Daphne Joy’s Rape Allegation, Gears Up for Custody Battle Over Son | VIDEO

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Eamonn Walker Departs ‘Chicago Fire’ as Series Regular After 12 Seasons
Next article
Trailer Alert! ‘Twisters’ | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Beef

Kendrick Lamar and Drake Gave Us An Epic Hip-hop Beef Weekend – Here’s What to Know | PICsVideos

** FEATURED STORY **

Battle Rapper Lady Luck: From Attempted Suicide to the Light | EURexclusiveWatch

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Moved to Prison in North Carolina + Benzino’s Idiotic Defense of Kelz | WATCH

Beef

Christopher Williams Blasts ‘P.A.N.’ Diddy – Labels Jaguar Wright a ‘Crackhead’ | WATCH

Suicide

Brittney Griner Tells ABC That She ‘Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once’ While Detained in Russia | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming