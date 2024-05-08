50 Cent Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex Daphne Joy Over Allegations of Sexual and Physical Abuse

*50 Cent is taking legal action against his ex, Daphne Joy, after she alleged he raped her.

In March, Joy took to Instagram to publicly allege that the rapper sexually and physically abused her, a claim 50 Cent vehemently denies. As we reported earlier, he asserts that her accusations are a retaliatory strike in response to his pursuit of full custody of their 11-year-old son, Sire.

“I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned,” Joy posted. “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on.

She added, “You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

50 Cent wants custody of Sire after Joy was named as one of Diddy’s “sex workers” in the lawsuit Rodney Jones filed against the iconic hip-hop music producer.

On Monday, legal representatives for 50 lodged a lawsuit against Joy. As Complex reports, the filing underscores Joy’s Instagram post regarding 50, which exposed him to online harassment, thereby tarnishing his professional reputation and complicating his child custody proceedings.

According to court records, 50 sent a letter to Joy last month requesting a retraction. Allegedly, she declined, while her legal team insisted that he compensate her with millions of dollars and withdraw the custody lawsuit if he wished for her to remove the post.

50 Cent responded by initiating a defamation lawsuit against Joy, seeking damages surpassing $1 million.

His lawyers told TMZ, “Despite being given ample opportunity to retract a false and malicious retaliatory accusation, Ms. Narvaez has shamefully chosen to interfere with her 11-year-old son’s relationship with his loving father by falsely calling him a ‘rapist.’ The motivation behind this appears to be Ms. Narvaez’s unfortunate entanglement and misguided loyalty to Mr. Combs, who we believe to be underwriting this attack and whom Mr. Jackson has been warning Ms. Narvaez and others about for many years.”

Additionally, 50 Cent is petitioning for a court mandate compelling Joy to delete the post and refrain from making further derogatory remarks.

