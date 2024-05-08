Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Decline in Workforce Hits Non-College-Educated Men Hard
By Ny MaGee
0
random men in suits
Businessmen with crossed arms / Depositphotos

*Unprecedented numbers of American men are choosing to exit the workforce.

According to Newsweek, this trend does not stem from a lack of job opportunities but from a conscious decision to step away entirely. Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that only 89 percent of working-age men are employed or actively seeking work.

Experts warn of far-reaching economic and societal consequences with fewer men financially supporting themselves.

“The U.S. has a major issue of prime-age men giving up and permanently exiting the labor force,” Robin Brooks from the research firm the Brookings Institution and the former chief economist at IIF, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“What’s striking about this is that it doesn’t get talked about at all, not in the mainstream media and not by economists, even though this obviously feeds political radicalization,” Brooks added.

African man holding head with pain in hands
Black guy stressting and headache / Depositphotos

According to Newsweek, various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and declining participation in higher education, may contribute to the decline in men’s workforce participation. 

Additionally, more men have taken on the role of stay-at-home dads in recent years.

The decline in male workforce participation has primarily affected non-college-educated men, leading to a notable decrease in earnings.

Between 1980 and 2019, inflation-adjusted median weekly earnings for non-college-educated men decreased by 17 percent, while those for college-educated men increased by 20 percent, per Newsweek.

“If the jobs don’t meet people’s needs, people can’t work,” Yvonne Vissing, a professor at Salem State University, told Newsweek.

“It’s not that they won’t work. They can’t, given the job options, locations, tasks, hours, pay, and environments that are available,” Vissing added.

