Eamonn Walker Departs ‘Chicago Fire’ as Series Regular After 12 Seasons

*After 12 seasons portraying Wallace Boden on the hit NBC series “Chicago Fire,” Eamonn Walker is stepping back as a series regular.

Deadline reports that although the Boden character remains integral to the show, Walker is anticipated to make future appearances in a recurring capacity. Fans will gain insight into the future of Boden’s storyline in the Season 12 finale, “Never Say Goodbye,” which is scheduled to air on May 22.

“Chicago Fire,” executive produced by Dick Wolf, the man behind the “Law & Order” franchise, follows firefighters and paramedics at the firehouse of Engine 51. The show quickly became a hit when it premiered in 2012.

“It doesn’t matter where I go now because ‘Chicago Fire’ is in almost every single country in the world, Walker said in 2017 during a press event. “And so most people go, ‘Hey Chief!’ wherever I go.”

When the cast celebrated the 100th episode in December 2016 with a show appropriately titled “One Hundred,” Walker said he’s “very-very proud” of the crossover shows (“Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago P.D.”) and noted “the precedent that was set with this cast and crew.”

“The formula that they created — that we put out — they repeated and now created a world (and) therefore created American television history. How can you not be proud to be a part of that? I don’t know where it’s going to end up, but I’m really glad that we’re doing ‘Fire’ cause I’m honored to play a firefighter because I know the job that they do,” he said at the time.

“I try to make all my characters completely different,” Walker told EUR’s Ny MaGee during NBC Chicago Day in 2017.

“So when I started Boden, I knew what they had on the page, in terms of their broad-stoke notes, but when I went to the Chicago Academy with Steve Chikerotis, I was looking around for someone or something to click, and I met a bunch of characters,” the actor continued. “We’ve all met firefighters, mostly what they give you is, ‘Hey, I’m a jolly guy!’ So, trying to get the real stuff out of a firefighter is like trying to get blood out of a stone, all the real true emotions they cover, and so I know I had to dig deeper.”

